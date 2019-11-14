EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vice President Leni Robredo met with the Law Enforcement Cluster of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD), held at the Quezon City Reception House on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
OVP/Charlie Villegas
PNP open to reviewing, improving 'Oplan Tokhang'
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 2:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police agreed to reassess "Oplan Tokhang" upon the request of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Robredo, recently designated as co-chair of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs, met with the panel's Law Enforcement cluster Thursday.

In their meeting, the vice president reiterated her call to rethink the government's anti-narcotics campaign, particularly Oplan Tokhang, where police officers visit the homes of suspected drug personalities and urge them to surrender.

"They agreed and they promised to assess and come up with a... with an improved version of what we already have," Robredo told reporters.

Robredo said she told Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP OIC, and other officials that Tokhang has gained a negative connotation.

"If you read Project Double Barrel, it is well-planned, but obviously, there are gaps as there have been abuses on how it was implemented," Robredo said in mixed Filipino and English.

The police officials agreed with her that it was time to reassess the campaign in such a way that it will not be against the people, the vice president said.

Baselines needed

On issues of law enforcement, Robredo said they also agreed to set clear baselines on the campaign.

"What we are asking for is baselines, we will start with the list — those lists that started in 2016; how many of them have surrendered; how many were arrested; of those surrendered—surrenderers and arrested— what is the disposition on them; how many were charged; what is the status of the case; how many are recommended for rehabilitation," Robredo said.

After getting clear baselines, the ICAD will assess which of the methods in the drug war worked and which did not.

The next step would be havving common metrics in the campaign, the vice president said.

Robredo said she requested to make the campaign outcomes-oriented and make this the strategy of the agencies concerned in the drug war.

"I also suggested that instead of saying we will have a drug-free Philippines in 2022, we will have small-term and medium-term goals... so it would be achievable," she said.

LENI ROBREDO OPLAN TOKHANG PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House to vote on speaker
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
With President Duterte keeping his hands off the issue, the House of Representatives will vote on the term-sharing deal between...
Headlines
‘No drug agenda, no Cabinet invite for Robredo’
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
While Vice President Leni Robredo has been appointed to a Cabinet rank, presidential aide and now Sen. Christopher Go revealed...
Headlines
Duterte stays in Davao, shuns meetings
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte may be at home now in Davao City, but he has his eyes set on continuing work and performing his official...
Headlines
In photos: US, Japan, Australia, Canada navies sail in Philippine Sea
4 hours ago
United States, Japan, Australia and Canada recently joined forces for a maritime exercise in the Philippine Sea.
Headlines
US officials brief Robredo on anti-drug efforts
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo sat down with US law enforcement and aid officials yesterday, during which they discussed possible...
Headlines
Latest
9 minutes ago
Robredo: Majority of drug supply comes from China
9 minutes ago
The government should look into the involvement of Chinese nationals in the proliferation of illegal drugs in the Philippines,...
Headlines
58 minutes ago
Senate bill seeks to create specialized subject on human rights
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 58 minutes ago
Noting that human rights education is merely incorporated in existing subjects, Sen. Leila de Lima filed Senate Bill 1145,...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Cabanatuan judge told to explain subpoena to traffic enforcer over parking ticket
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Office of the Court Administrator has asked Cabanatuan Judge Nelson Largo to comment on reports that he summoned Baguio...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Mobility czar office pursued to alleviate mass transport crisis, encourage public transpo
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"There's just too many cars. The public transportation is not adequate, so people are forced to buy cars, [and] it becomes...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 15
1 hour ago
A number of local government units on Thursday announced suspension of classes in view of the anticipated landfall of Tropical...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with