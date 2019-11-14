EXPLAINERS
This undated image shows heavy downpour in the Philippines.
Philstar/Stock
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 15
(Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 2:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — A number of local government units on Thursday announced suspension of classes in view of the anticipated landfall of Tropical Storm Ramon.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Raymund Ordinario, "Ramon" is expected to make a landfall between Isabela and Cagayan areas on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

Ordinario said that forecast showed that it would likely make a landfall in northern Isabela.

"Ramon" is expected to bring light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains.

In preparation for the landfall, some provincial government called off classes and government work.

View the running list of class and work suspensions for November 15 here. Can’t view the list? (Click: here)

—Rosette Adel

