Immigration bureau deports more than 300 illegal foreign workers

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Thursday deported more than 300 Chinese nationals with suspected link to telco fraud.

In a statement released by the bureau, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said that the 312 Chinese nationals to be deported were part of the 512 arrested by BI last month in a raid of a Business Processing Outsourcing office in Pasay.

The STAR reported that Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, then head of the National Capital Region Police Office, said Philippine authorities, through China, received information that the business process outsourcing firm, which had been operating illegally, was reportedly involved in telecommunications fraud.

“They get their information by phishing through fraudulent means, and eventually, they use it to pursue their criminal activity," Eleazar said.

The Bureau also deported 21 minors who were turned over to the Chinese embassy after their ages were determined.

They left Manila through five chartered flights to Shijaxuang, Hebei Province and Changchun, Jilin Province. BI Intelligence personnel and Chinese police officers escorted them.

BI Intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said that the Chinese government has cancelled the passports of those to be deported, making them undocumented aliens.

Agents of the Immigration bureau, assisted by the National Capital Region Police Office, conducted the said raid last October 9 and arrested 512 foreign nationals “found to be reportedly conducting scamming operations.”

Most of the arrested were Chinese, while others were Burmese, Malaysians, Vietnamese, Taiwanes and Indonesians.

Others whose deportation order and clearance remain pending are held at the BI detention facility in Taguig City. — Kristine Joy Patag