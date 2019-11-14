EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“Ramon” was spotted either at 355 kilometers east of Legazpi City, Albay or at 300 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.
RAMBB
‘Ramon’ slows down on its way to land
(Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 10:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ramon (Kalmaegi) has slightly slowed down early Thursday morning as it spins its way toward the Luzon landmass.

“Ramon” was spotted either at 355 kilometers east of Legazpi City, Albay or at 300 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

Maximum sustained winds were at 65 km per hour and gusts were up to 80 kph. It is heading west northwest at 10 kph from the previous 15 kph.

Latest forecast track shows it could make landfall in the Isabela-Cagayan area between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over Catanduanes. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is still raised over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar.

PAGASA said TCWS No. 1 may be raised over Polillo Islands, northern Aurora and Eastern Isabela in the next bulletin.

Classes were suspended in some areas due to the inclement weather brought by “Ramon.”

The tropical storm will dump light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Bicol region and the eastern portions of Isabela and Cagayan.

By Friday, those living in the eastern portion of Cagayan and Isabela will experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains. Meanwhile, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will affect Apayao, Quirino, Northern Aurora and the rest of Cagayan and Isabela.

The state weather bureau also advised against sea travel over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Aurora and Quezon including Polillo Islands.

Forecast positions

  • Friday morning: 175 km north northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 330 km east of Infanta, Quezon
  • Saturday morning: 250 km east of Baler, Aurora
  • Sunday morning: In the vicinity of Ilagan, Isabela
  • Monday morning: In the vicinity of Paoay, Ilocos Norte
  • Tuesday morning: 160 km west of Laoag, Ilocos Norte

Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘No drug agenda, no Cabinet invite for Robredo’
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
While Vice President Leni Robredo has been appointed to a Cabinet rank, presidential aide and now Sen. Christopher Go revealed...
Headlines
US officials brief Robredo on anti-drug efforts
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo sat down with US law enforcement and aid officials yesterday, during which they discussed possible...
Headlines
There is more to graffiti than 'making a mess,' activists say
By Ratziel San Juan | 14 hours ago
Progressive artist group Panday Sining has been under fire for painting protest slogans such as “Presyo, Ibaba! Sahod,...
Headlines
PAF acquires Spanish aircraft to boost capability
By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force has acquired another C-295M aircraft to boost its personnel and supplies airlifting capabilities...
Headlines
Duterte still looking for ‘honest’ PNP chief
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte is reportedly having a hard time finding an honest and competent official that would be appointed chief...
Headlines
Latest
28 minutes ago
Immigration bureau deports more than 300 illegal foreign workers
28 minutes ago
They left Manila through five chartered flights to Shijaxuang, Hebei Province and Changchun, Jilin Province.
Headlines
11 hours ago
House to vote on speaker
By Jess Diaz | 11 hours ago
With President Duterte keeping his hands off the issue, the House of Representatives will vote on the term-sharing deal between...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Emergency powers eyed for BBB projects
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
President Duterte needs “emergency powers” to expedite the implementation of his massive infrastructure projects...
Headlines
11 hours ago
‘One inmate dies each day in NBP’
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
An average of one inmate in the New Bilibid Prison dies every day, according to the NBP’s hospital chief.
Headlines
11 hours ago
Clement gets CA nod as AFP chief
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Appointments yesterday approved the appointment of Armed Forces chief Gen. Noel Clement.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with