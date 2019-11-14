EXPLAINERS
STAR/File
PAF acquires Spanish aircraft to boost capability
Michael Punongbayan (The Philippine Star) - November 14, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has acquired another C-295M aircraft to boost its personnel and supplies airlifting capabilities for various operations and activities. 

The C295M was acquired by the Department of National Defense (DND) from Spain’s Airbus Defense and Space as part of the Command and Control Fixed-Wing Turbo Prop Acquisition project under the Revised AFP Modernization Program.

The aircraft was formally accepted and turned over to the PAF and was subsequently blessed on Monday at the Haribon hangar, Clark Air Base in Pampanga with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana as guest of honor.

The PAF said the arrival of the C295M will add to the present three operational C295 aircraft of the PAF to boost the capabilities of medium tactical airlift requirement of transporting troops and equipment, as well as to support disaster relief and humanitarian operations. 

During the event, Spanish Ambassador Jorge Moragas expressed his sincere gratitude for the support and assistance in fostering the relationship between Spain and the Philippines. 

He also assured the support of Spain and its Ministry of Defense to the modernization program of the AFP as he looks forward to the strengthened armed forces. 

Lorenzana, for his part, extended his congratulations to the PAF for the new acquisition and bared plans of the AFP to acquire additional C295M aircraft to further protect the country’s maritime domain.

The symbolic turnover ceremony was followed by the blessing and ceremonial pouring of champagne on the new aircraft.

The PAF said the newly acquired C295M will begin its operational mission transporting troops, equipment, and relief goods in support of the earthquake-affected victims in Mindanao.

