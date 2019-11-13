Tropical Depression Ramon to intensify as it moves to Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Ramon is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm as it moves closer to Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

Typhoon cyclone wind signal no. 1 is raised in Catanduanes, Eastern Samar and eastern portion of Northern Samar. Winds of up to 30 kph are expected in these areas in 36 hours.

At 4 a.m., "Ramon" was located 505 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar. The tropical depression packs maximum winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph. It it moving west northwest at 15 kph.

The weather disturbance will also affect parts of southern Luzon and Visayas, PAGASA weather specialist Meno Mendoza said in a press briefing.

"Ramon" is seen to pass through Luzon and make landfall by Saturday if it will not change its track.

For Wednesday, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains might be experiences over Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay and Luzon.

Camarines Norte, Masbate, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar may also experience light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains.

Gale warning is also hoisted in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Isabela, Aurora, Camarines provinces, Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon and eastern coast of Quezon including Polilio island.

Sea travel is discouraged in these areas as waves may rise from 2.8 to 4.5 meters.

Forecast positions