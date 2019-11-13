EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Tropical Depression Ramon accelerates and moves west-northwestward. It is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours.
JTWC
Tropical Depression Ramon to intensify as it moves to Luzon
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2019 - 9:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Ramon is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm as it moves closer to Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

Typhoon cyclone wind signal no. 1 is raised in Catanduanes, Eastern Samar and eastern portion of Northern Samar. Winds of up to 30 kph are expected in these areas in 36 hours.

At 4 a.m., "Ramon" was located 505 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar. The tropical depression packs maximum winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph. It it moving west northwest at 15 kph.

The weather disturbance will also affect parts of southern Luzon and Visayas, PAGASA weather specialist Meno Mendoza said in a press briefing.

"Ramon" is seen to pass through Luzon and make landfall by Saturday if it will not change its track.

For Wednesday, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains might be experiences over Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay and Luzon.

Camarines Norte, Masbate, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar may also experience light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains.

Gale warning is also hoisted in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Isabela, Aurora, Camarines provinces, Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon and eastern coast of Quezon including Polilio island. 

Sea travel is discouraged in these areas as waves may rise from 2.8 to 4.5 meters.

Forecast positions

  • 24 hours (Thursday morning): 225 km east of Virac, Catanduanes 
  • 48 hours (Friday morning): 265 km east of Baler, Aurora
  • 72 hour (Saturday morning): 30 km northeast of Casiguran, Aurora or 140 km south southeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • 96 hours (Sunday morning): In the vicinity of Boliney, Abra
  • 120 hours (Monday morning): 85 km west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

PAGASA RAMONPH WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LPA intensifies into cyclone Ramon
By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
The province of Eastern Samar and the eastern portion of Northern Samar were placed under tropical cylone warning signal No....
Headlines
Palace agrees rights defender who offered Robredo 'drug war' advice should stay out
17 hours ago
Phelim Kine, former deputy director of Human Rights Watch’s Asia division, said on Monday that he is ready to come to...
Headlines
Rights defender should be barred from Philippine — Palace
By Christina Mendez | 9 hours ago
Malacañang supported the call of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. yesterday to bar human rights defender...
Headlines
Sandigan allows OSG to appeal dismissed Marcos case
By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
Giving government lawyers another chance, the Sandiganbayan has allowed the Office of the Solicitor General to appeal the...
Headlines
Senate passes resolution on Gokongwei
By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
Senators have passed a resolution expressing their sympathy and condolences over the death of business tycoon and philanthropist...
Headlines
Latest
9 hours ago
‘VP’s drug war to be relentless’
By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
As attacks and “fake news” against Vice President Leni Robredo went “into overdrive” just days after...
Headlines
9 hours ago
Duterte visits 3 wakes before heading for Davao
By Christina Mendez | 9 hours ago
President Duterte visited three wakes on Monday night before he flew back home to Davao City where he is expected to spend...
Headlines
9 hours ago
Duterte hands off on term-sharing deal on speakership
By Christina Mendez | 9 hours ago
President Duterte will not meddle in the term-sharing agreement between Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord...
Headlines
9 hours ago
PNP backs lifting of martial law in Mindanao
By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
Like the defense chief, the Philippine National Police (PNP) sees no need for another extension of martial law in Mindan...
Headlines
9 hours ago
Creating new department won’t solve water crisis — lawmakers
By Jess Diaz | 9 hours ago
Three congressmen warned their colleagues yesterday that creating a new department to put water agencies under one umbrella...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with