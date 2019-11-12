EXPLAINERS
This undated photo shows the facade of Humboldt University.
Humboldt University/Facebook
Leading German university launches Filipino language course
(Philstar.com) - November 12, 2019 - 5:56pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Embassy of the Philippines in Berlin, Germany recently announced that one of the leading Germany universities, Humboldt University, would be offering a Filipino language course for the first time.

The course was launched during the first week of November by the Advancing Philippine Studies Program.

“Filipino language will be offered as a full module for the first time at the institute,” the organizers of the Advancing Philippine Studies Program in HU said on a Facebook post.

Advancing Philippine Studies Program, launched in July 2019, seeks to advance and promote Philippine and Filipino studies in HU "by developing academic programs, projects and activities related to the culture, society, and history of the Philippines and the Filipino people."

These projects are conceptualized and managed by Filipina sociocultural anthropologist and assistant professor at the Department for Southeast Asian Studies, Rosa Cordillera Castillo.

The Filipino language course, would be offered for the Winter term and would serve as one the major components of the Philippine Studies program.

It would be would be administered by Filipino language instructor Antonio Galang Jr. from the University of the Philippines.

The Philippine Studies program is overseen by HU's Institute of Asian and African Studies in partnership with the Philippine Embassy in Germany.

It is funded by a donation offered to HU through the office of former Sen. Loren Legarda and npw De[ity Speaker Loren Legarda and the Philippine Embassy in Berlin under the Cultural Diplomacy funds of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

HU, founded in 1810, is Germany’s premiere tertiary-level educational institution. It currently ranks 120th at the QS World University Ranking.

In May 2019, the Supreme Court ruled with finality that Filipino and Panitikan or Philippine Literature can be excluded as core subjects in college in the Philippines. —Rosette Adel

RELATED: It’s final: Filipino, Panitikan not required in college

BERLIN FILIPINO LANGUAGE GERMANY HUMBOLDT UNIVERSITY
