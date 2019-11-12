Cebu archbishop appointed member of Pontifical Council for Culture

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis has appointed Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma as a member of the Pontifical Council for Culture.

The 69-year-old prelate was among the eight new members appointed by the Pope to the dicastery, according to a bulletin released by the Holy See Press Office.

He is the only Asian among the appointees, who are mostly Europeans.

According to Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines News, Palma will now work with the dicastery led by Italian Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi while attending to his pastoral work in Cebu.

The members of the council will represent the dicastery on important occasions and oversee other activities.

Palma has been serving Cebu—the country’s largest archdiocese—since 2011. He was the president of the CBCP from 2011 to 2013.

Pope John Paul II founded the Pontifical Council of Culture on May 1982 “with the aim of establishing dialogue between the Church and the cultures of our time.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico