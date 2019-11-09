EXPLAINERS
This file photo shows soldiers lifting the casket of PMA cadet Darwin Domitorio who died due to hazing in September. Col. Allen Co, chief of Baguio City Police said that deceased cadet Telan was not a strong swimmer based on initial findings, according to a DZBB report on Nov. 9, 2019.
The STAR/Gerry Lee Gorit
No foul play suspected after PMA cadet found dead in pool, police say
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 9, 2019 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Following suspicions of hazing and institutional violence in the Philippine Military Academy, police investigators in Baguio City said they found no apparent foul play in the death of a cadet upon initial investigation.

Cadet 4th Class Mario Telan Jr. on Thursday drowned in PMA's swimming pool. He attended his swimming class from 11 a.m. to noon and was not seen in his following subjects.

PMA spokesperson Capt. Cheryl Tindog said a search was conducted for the student, who was discovered in the 15-foot deep end of the pool.

Rescuers attempted to revive Telan and brought him to the Fort del Pilar Station Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Col. Allen Co, chief of Baguio City Police said that Telan was not a strong swimmer based on initial findings, according to a DZBB report.

He also said that possible lapses of instructors will be investigated.

Philstar.com has asked the offices of the Baguio City mayor and police for comment but has not received a response as of writing.

“PMA deeply grieves for this unfortunate loss of one of our sons. All necessary assistance will be extended to the bereaved family and loved ones,” PMA said in a statement released to the media.

Telan is the third PMA cadet reported dead this year. 

Cadet 2nd Class Cedrick Gadia in October died from cancer under the care of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Hospital, while Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio in September died due to injuries sustained during hazing.

'Check physical, medical condition of cadets'

Party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin (AKO BICOL), in a Friday statement, said that the drowning incident warrants the check-up of PMA and Philippine National Police Academy cadets.

“We urge the PMA to fully disclose the physical and medical condition of every PMA cadet now at the Academy. We ask the Public Attorney's Office and Philippine General Hospital to go to the PMA now to render legal and medical assistance. We implore upon the PMA to give the PAO and PGH unfettered access to the cadets, especially the Fourth Class Cadets,” the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 author said.

Garbin also called on Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong to “do everything he possibly can to make sure no stone is left unturned and that the PNP investigation is conducted with utmost professionalism and integrity.”

BENJAMIN MAGALONG MARIO TELAN PHILIPPINE MILITARY ACADEMY PMA HAZING
