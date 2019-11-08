Magnitude 5.1 quake hits off Eastern Visayas coast

MANILA, Philippines — An earthquake was reported at around 1 p.m. on Friday off the waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar province, ravaged by Super Typhoon Yolanda six years ago.

Intensity IV (moderately strong) shaking was felt in Borongan City, while Intensity III (weak) shaking was recorded in Palo, Leyte and San Francisco, Southern Leyte, according to a report by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

No damage is expected but aftershocks may occur, the Phivolcs said.

The following intensities were also reported:

Intensity II - Surigao City

Intensity I - Ormoc City; Gingoog City