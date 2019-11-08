EXPLAINERS
An earthquake was reported at around 1 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2019 off the waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar province, ravaged by Super Typhoon Yolanda six years ago.
Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
Magnitude 5.1 quake hits off Eastern Visayas coast
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 8, 2019 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — An earthquake was reported at around 1 p.m. on Friday off the waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar province, ravaged by Super Typhoon Yolanda six years ago.

Intensity IV (moderately strong) shaking was felt in Borongan City, while Intensity III (weak) shaking was recorded in Palo, Leyte and San Francisco, Southern Leyte, according to a report by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

No damage is expected but aftershocks may occur, the Phivolcs said.

The following intensities were also reported:

Intensity II - Surigao City
Intensity I - Ormoc City; Gingoog City

