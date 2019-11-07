Napolcom starts dismissal proceedings vs ninja cops

MANILA,Philippines — The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has started summary dismissal proceedings against 13 “ninja cops” or police officers who allegedly sold illegal drugs seized in a raid in Mexico, Pampanga in 2013.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said the proceedings against the cops could be completed within 45 days without violating their right to due process.

“Pending the resolution of their cases, the respondents will be placed under restrictive custody at Camp Crame,” he said.

Año said new administrative charges that were filed sometime last week were brought about by new evidence gathered by the joint review committee of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and Napolcom as well as those that came out during the Senate investigation.

The alleged ninja cops include Maj. Rodney Baloyo, Capt. Joven de Guzman, M/Sgts. Jules Maniago, Donald Roque, Rommel Muñoz, Alcindor Tinio, Dante Dizon, Ronald Santos and Eligio Valeroso, S/Sgts. Dindo Dizon, Gilbert de Vera and Romeo Guerrero Jr., and Cpl. Anthony Lacsamana.

Año said the lawmen cannot argue that they have already served the penalties for the controversial operation.

“These are new cases, hence, the suspects cannot contest them,” he said.

The lawmen are facing administrative charges of serious irregularity in the performance of duty for mishandling of confiscated drugs, dishonesty for making untruthful statements in their affidavits, grave misconduct for giving false testimony during the Senate hearing and grave irregularity in the performance of duty for improper handling and preparation of the buy-bust money in violation of procedural requirements.

Meanwhile, no administrative charges were filed against former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde for lack of substantial evidence.

“Albayalde is liable for command responsibility; that is why he was relieved as Pampanga provincial director in 2014. However, since he already relinquished his post as chief PNP he can no longer be relieved of his position at this time,” Año said.