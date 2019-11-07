EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said the proceedings against the cops could be completed within 45 days without violating their right to due process.
Edd Gumban
Napolcom starts dismissal proceedings vs ninja cops
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - November 7, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA,Philippines — The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has started summary dismissal proceedings against 13 “ninja cops” or police officers who allegedly sold illegal drugs seized in a raid in Mexico, Pampanga in 2013.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said the proceedings against the cops could be completed within 45 days without violating their right to due process.

“Pending the resolution of their cases, the respondents will be placed under restrictive custody at Camp Crame,” he said.

Año said new administrative charges that were filed sometime last week were brought about by new evidence gathered by the joint review committee of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and Napolcom as well as those that came out during the Senate investigation.

The alleged ninja cops include Maj. Rodney Baloyo, Capt. Joven de Guzman, M/Sgts. Jules Maniago, Donald Roque, Rommel Muñoz, Alcindor Tinio, Dante Dizon, Ronald Santos and Eligio Valeroso, S/Sgts. Dindo Dizon, Gilbert de Vera and Romeo Guerrero Jr., and Cpl. Anthony Lacsamana.

Año said the lawmen cannot argue that they have already served the penalties for the controversial operation.

“These are new cases, hence, the suspects cannot contest them,” he said.

The lawmen are facing administrative charges of serious irregularity in the performance of duty for mishandling of confiscated drugs, dishonesty for making untruthful statements in their affidavits, grave misconduct for giving false testimony during the Senate hearing and grave irregularity in the performance of duty for improper handling and preparation of the buy-bust money in violation of procedural requirements.

Meanwhile, no administrative charges were filed against former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde for lack of substantial evidence.

“Albayalde is liable for command responsibility; that is why he was relieved as Pampanga provincial director in 2014. However, since he already relinquished his post as chief PNP he can no longer be relieved of his position at this time,” Año said.

NAPOLCOM NATIONAL POLICE COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In 30 years, rising seas will threaten Philippine cities, towns home to 6.8M
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
By the end of the century, land currently occupied by 8.6 million Filipinos could be lower than the height of average annual...
Headlines
Challenge accepted: Robredo takes on role in 'drug war'
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 11 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has accepted the offer of President Rodrigo Duterte to take a role in the government's campaign...
Headlines
Locsin slammed for cursing at reporter on Twitter
9 hours ago
"Uh, did you get the putangina I sent you?" Locsin tweeted at a reporter covering the Asean summit in Bangkok.
Headlines
Guevarra says Robredo's appointment to drug war committee not a trap
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
“How is this a trap when the intention is to win?” the Justice secretary said.
Headlines
Gordon 'a bit disappointed' no admin raps filed vs Albayalde
6 hours ago
The DILG found “no substantial evidence” to warrant an administrative case against Albayalde—the police...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Soldiers kill 2 Egyptian suicide bombers in Sulu
By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
Two alleged Egyptians and their Filipino companion suspected to be suicide bombers of the Abu Sayyaf were gunned down during...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Probe ship harassment, Government urged
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
Retired senior associate justice Antonio Carpio has urged the government to lodge a protest against China’s harassment...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Napolcom starts dismissal proceedings vs ninja cops
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The National Police Commission has started summary dismissal proceedings against 13 “ninja cops” or police officers...
Headlines
1 hour ago
‘Philippines posts 48% acquittal, 38% conviction rates in drug cases’
By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Despite the government’s massive anti-drug campaign, an astounding rate of 48 percent of drug cases in courts have resulted...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Duterte administration satisfaction rating drops
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Public satisfaction with the Duterte administration dropped from “excellent” to “very good” in the...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with