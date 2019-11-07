EXPLAINERS
File
Duterte administration satisfaction rating drops
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - November 7, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA,Philippines — Public satisfaction with the Duterte administration dropped from “excellent” to “very good” in the third quarter of the year, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The poll, taken from Sept. 27 to 30, showed 77 percent of adult Filipinos expressed satisfaction with the administration and 10 percent were dissatisfied, posting a net satisfaction score of +67, classified as “very good.”

The score was six points below the +73 it obtained in June 2019 and similar to the +66 in December 2018.

The administration’s net satisfaction score declined in all areas except in Metro Manila and fell from excellent +73 in June to “very good” +63 in balance Luzon.

In Mindanao, it dropped 10 points but remained at excellent category from +80 to +70.

It also stayed excellent in the Visayas, dropping by a point from +71 to +70.

However, it rose by 12 points in Metro Manila from very good +59 to excellent +71.

By socio-economic class, the administration’s net satisfaction rating dropped from excellent +73 to very good in June to +66 in September.

It also went down to very good +68 from excellent +73 among class E.

It, however, improved by 18 points from very good +60 to excellent +78 among class ABC.

