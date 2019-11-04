EXPLAINERS
On October 15, the tribunal ordered the release of copies of report of Associate Justice Alfredo Caguioa to the parties and ordered them to comment on it. The PET also ordered the parties to comment on Marcos' motion to proceed with his third cause of action, which is the technical examination of voting in Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Maguindanao.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
Robredo also asks PET for more time to file comment on initial recount report
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2019 - 6:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo asked the Presidential Electoral Tribunal for more time—the same period that former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr asked for—to file a comment on the report on the initial recount in the former lawmaker's poll protest against her.

Robredo’s lawyers filed a motion asking the PET to be given equal time with Marcos, who earlier asked for an extension, to file their memorandum on the initial recount, following the tribunal’s October 15 resolution.

They said that the viewing of the annexes, which include objections and claims to the recount, has yet to start as the Clerk of the Tribunal is still waiting for instructions.

The tribunal did not provide copies of the annexes to the parties due to the volume of documents.

Marcos is seeking to be allowed to photocopy the reports and asked to move the deadline for filing their answer

Robredo's lawyers also said that the PET has yet to resolve their motion asking to be given soft copies of the annexes of the October 15 resolution.

“Thus, inasmuch as protestee Robredo would like to comply with the Resolution dated October 15 2019 and file her Memorandum within 20 working days, she cannot do so,” the motion read.

Robredo’s party moved that they may be given equal period of time with Marcos to file their own memorandum.

The tribunal took a year and a half to finish the recount in Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental, the three provinces that would determine whether Marcos can “make out his case” against Robredo, according to Rule 65.

EXPLAINER: What is PET Rule 65 and why are Robredo's lawyers bringing it up?

On October 15, the tribunal ordered the release of copies of report of Associate Justice Alfredo Caguioa, former member-in-charge of the case, to the parties and ordered them to comment on it. The PET also ordered the parties to comment on Marcos’ motion to proceed with his third cause of action, which is the technical examination of voting in Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Maguindanao.

The parties were given 20 days to file their comments.

The SC is set to resume its full court session on November 5, after a writing break.

BONGBONG MARCOS LENI ROBREDO POLL PROTEST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORAL TRIBUNAL SUPREME COURT
