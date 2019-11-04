Sotto: Draft committee report just 'a piece of paper' sans Senate approval

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said Monday that he is hopeful that draft committee reports on hearings in aid of legislation reach the debate floor and are approved by the Senate in plenary.

In an interview with DZMM, Sotto said he wants committee reports transmitted to the plenary for adoption.

"Because if the committee report is not approved by the plenary, that is just a piece of paper," he said in Filipino.

"It should be approved by the Senate so it becomes a Senate committee report."

According to the Senate website, a committee report may indicate committee amendments and proposed changes in existing laws.

Under the Rules of Senate, the committee must meet within 15 days of conclusion of a Senate inquiry to begin the consideration of its report, which will need approval of a majority of members to be adopted.

The report would then be filed with the Secretary of the Senate for inclusion in the next Order of Business. The report shall then be referred to the Committee on Rules for inclusion on the Senate's calendar.

Good Conduct Time Allowance report

The Senate president was saying Monday that the Senate is set to discuss the committee report on the so-called "ninja cops," or the police officers accused of making off with seized drugs in an operation in Pampanga in 2013.

The legislative probe was handled jointly into the implementation of the Good Conduct and Time Allowance law and the since-aborted release of rape and murder convict Antonio Sanchez for more than a month. The inquiry also led to investigations into alleged "ninja cops" and into corruption at the Bureau of Corrections.

Sen. Richard Gordon, Blue Ribbon committee chair, in a phone interview with CNN said that committee members are already signing the preliminary report on the Good Conduct and Time Allowance issue.

He said however that that they are still waiting for other details for the completion of a full report. This includes whether the law enforcement authorities can take hold of Johnson Lee—the alleged drug lord arrested in the 2013 May raid in Pampanga but was allegedly released by “ninja cops”—and the response of the Department of Justice.

The Senate Blue Ribbon committee earlier released its preliminary report recommending filing of drug and graft complaints against former Police chief, General Oscar Albayalde and 13 of his former subordinates over the 2013 raid.

Gordon also stressed that their report on the GCTA is only preliminary as he noted that recent demolition at the New Bilibid Prison showed that there remain illegal structures, including “kubols” or luxury shanties, inside the compound.

The senator noted that “nobody is ever put to task about who is putting up the ‘kubols,’ who is bringing in cellphones and contrabands. Many will be involved.”

He said that they are scrutinizing the issue to have proper cases filed against erring government officials before the Department of Justice. — Kristine Joy Patag