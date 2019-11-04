Phivolcs: No truth to circulating messages warning of 7.1 magnitude Metro Manila quake

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology disowned circulating text messages and internet posts warning of a possible strong earthquake that would soon hit Metro Manila.

In a statement Monday morning, Philvolcs denied that the circulating post warning the public of a possible magnitude 7.1 quake along areas of the 100-kilometer fault line in Metro Manila came from them.

The supposed quake allegedly would affect Bulacan, Quezon City, Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Muntinlupa, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna.

We cannot predict when or where an earthquake or tsunami will happen.

We cannot predict when or where an earthquake or tsunami will happen.

What we do is prepare earthquake scenarios of hazards and impacts to be used as a guide for mitigation, preparedness, and response.

Phivolcs said that part of the message being shared came from “Oplan Yakal Plus,” which is a contingency plan that discusses the possible grave effects of a strong earthquake along Metro Manila’s West Valley Fault and nearby areas.

It said that the post did not include the part where government agencies would respond quickly to mitigate the said effects.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, last September 9, held the fourth mobilization drill of Oplan Metro Yakal, which was launched in 2018.

Phivolcs also stressed that there is no basis for a release of such a warning as it could not predict when an earthquake would happen next. It added that there is no technology anywhere in the world that tells when an earthquake would happen next.

“Despite this, DOST-Philvolcs continues to monitor areas where earthquakes happened so we can release guides based on data we obtained,” the statement, written in Filipino further, read.

The government agency called on the public to stop spreading the text message and post on the internet.

Mindanao quakes

Powerful quakes jolted parts of Mindanao in a span of two weeks.

Phivolcs Science Research Specialist Erlinton Olavere earlier explained that the consecutive powerful quakes are due to the interrelated faults.

After the quakes, messages supposedly from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council warning the residents of Mindanao for another earthquake circulated. It also cautioned the public of a magnitude 8 tremor.

But the NDRRMC disowned the message. — Kristine Joy Patag