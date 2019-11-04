EXPLAINERS
Police Lieutenant Joven de Guzman was also one of the 13 cops involved in the 2013 drug bust in Pampanga where former PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde was implicated.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
'Ninja cop' in 'irregular' 2013 Pampanga and 2019 Antipolo drug raids dismissed
(Philstar.com) - November 4, 2019 - 11:39am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Monday dismissed alleged "ninja cop" Lt. Joven de Guzman, one of the policemen involved in a controversial 2013 Pampanga raid and in a "highly irregular" May 2019 Antipolo operation.

Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa, PNP officer-in-charge, said Monday that he ordered the dismissal from service of De Guzman who led the “highly irregular activity” in Antipolo in May 2019.

Gamboa said the dismissal was based on the recommendation of the PNP’s Internal Affairs Service. He said that De Guzman was found guilty of grave misconduct in the Antipolo raid.

The PNP has earlier sacked six other cops involved in the May operation in Antipolo. Gamboa approved the dismissal of M/Sgts. Donald Roque and Rommel Vital and Cpl. Romeo Guerrero. They were dismissed together with S/Sgt. Stephen Domingo and Patrolmen Lester Velasco and Eduardo Soriano.

De Guzman was only meted with a 59-day suspension for the less grave offense of command responsibility, prompting Gamboa to order the IAS to review the penalty.

A STAR report said that the IAS found the policemen administratively liable for the planting of evidence, robbery and attempted murder in the May 2019 Antipolo operation.

READ: IAS wants 7 cops in Antipolo drug sting dismissed

The cops allegedly tried to pin down a victim for illegal drugs. They reportedly went to the complainant’s house and stole P66,300 in cash.

Gamboa said in the press conference that De Guzman “did not respond” to the IAS review and he was tried “ex-parte.”

The PNP OIC, however, said that De Guzman could still appeal the dismissal to his office.

2013 Pampanga drug bust

De Guzman was also one of the 13 cops involved in the 2013 drug bust in Pampanga where former PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde was implicated.

RELATED: CIDG includes Albayalde in ‘ninja cop’ complaint

Roque, Vital and Guerrero were also involved in the controversial Pampanga drug bust.

The four, along with nine other cops, were accused of making off with shabu worth P648 million, at the time, and setting free alleged drug lord Johnson Lee.

The Department of Justice is currently conducting a re-investigation in the dismissal of the drug raps against the 13 Pampanga cops. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Romina Cabrera

