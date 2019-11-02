Duterte blindsided on ‘ninja cops’ issue

MANILA,Philippines — President Duterte admitted that he might have been blindsided by his close allies on the “ninja cops” case in Pampanga in 2013 where former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde was implicated before the Chief Executive appointed the police chief last year.

“Wala namang sinabi sa akin na ’yung pangyayari sa (Nobody told me about the incident in) Pampanga o ano. Eh hindi ko man alam lahat ng krimen sa Pilipinas (I didn’t know all crimes in the Philippines) before I became President,” Duterte said in an interview after he visited his late parents’ tombs in Davao City last Thursday evening.

Duterte said he is having a hard time choosing the replacement for Albayalde, who reaches mandatory retirement on Nov. 8.

It was former PNP chief and now Sen. Ronald dela Rosa who had recommended Albayalde, a classmate at the Philippine Military Academy, to replace him as PNP chief when he retired.

“When I was mayor, I was only concerned with the crimes happening here in the city of Davao. And maybe in the – mga – ‘yung kapitbahay ko na mga probinsya, siyudad (neighboring cities),” he said.

Asked about his bet for the top PNP post, Duterte said he is still conducting a deep background check among the senior police officials.

He said it was “very hard” to find the person to entrust with such a big responsibility.

Duterte said he would go by the clean record of all the possible candidates for the top PNP post.

Last month when he arrived from his official visit in Moscow, Duterte said he wants to make sure that he won’t “stumble” again when he chooses the next chief of the 190,000-strong PNP.

It was during the Senate inquiry into the Good Conduct Time Allowance controversy at the Bureau of Corrections when the issue on Albayalde’s alleged protection of the so-called ninja cops or policemen who sell seized illegal drugs surfaced, following the testimony of former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director and now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

Albayalde will be retiring on Nov. 8 but he opted to go on non-duty status last month, which prompted the appointment last Oct. 14 of Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa as officer-in-charge of the PNP until the President appoints a permanent police chief.

PNP demoralized

Lobbying for the top PNP post has caused demoralization among police officials even as Gamboa implemented a revamp that was authorized by the National Police Commission.

Gamboa is currently the PNP deputy chief for administration.

“They are all involved in trying to demolish each other just to get the President’s approval for the top post. The developments have demoralized the ranks,” a police official told The STAR.

Some police generals have proposed that all police generals submit their courtesy resignation and allow the creation of a deep selection committee composed of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año and other retired but respected police generals.

“There is a need to rid the PNP of politics, the race for PNP chief has become so dirty and underhanded that it is destroying the very core of the police organization,” another police official said. – Christina Mendez

Other officials also lamented that some PNP generals “salivating” for the top post have tried to peddle influence with people within the President’s closest circles, causing concern that the Chief Executive may again be misled in choosing the next PNP chief. “This is critical because the President’s drug war will also be at stake, not just the country’s peace and order situation,” another source said.

Apart from Gamboa, newly appointed PNP deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan and Maj. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar are also eyeing the top PNP post.

Dela Rosa, Cascolan and Albayalde are members of PMA Sinagtala class of 1986 while Eleazar belongs to PMA Hinirang Class of 1987.

There are also reports newly appointed National Capital Region Police Office acting director Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas (PMA 1987) is also gunning for the top post, following President Duterte’s latest statements that he wants a wider list of candidates.

Sinas reportedly enjoys the support of former Cebu City police chief and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Marzan Garma. Sinas headed the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO-7) where he worked with Garma when the latter was assigned in Cebu.

Apart from Sinas, other possible PNP chief contenders include: Brig. Gens. Vicente Danao, now regional director of Southern Tagalog and Filmore Escobal, both members of the PMA Sambisig of 1991; Brig. Gens. Rhodel Sermonia and Valeriano de Leon both members of PMA Class 1989.

Gen. Gilbert Cruz, the only bet coming from the PNP Academy, is also ready to take the challenge if he gets the nod of the President, sources said.