Workers inspect a damaged condominium complex after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Davao City in the southern island of Mindanao on October 31, 2019. A powerful quake struck in the southern Philippines on October 31 sending people fleeing from homes, schools and malls, with initial reports of damage to some buildings.
AFP/Manman Dejeto
Mindanao earthquakes: NDRRMC still on blue alert, Soccsksargen and Davao on red alert
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 1, 2019 - 11:28am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said it remains on blue alert status following the second powerful earthquake that jolted Mindanao this week.

 

In its situation report Friday, November 1, the state disaster management agency said it has been on blue alert since Wednesday morning, October 30, a day after a magnitude 6.6 tremor shook Tulunan, Cotabato and nearby areas. A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Tulunan, Cotabato again on Thursday, October 31.

A blue alert means half of NDRRMC's disaster officials are on standby to ensure that there will be enough manpower in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, a red alert status is still raised over Soccsksargen and Davao Region since the earthquake last Tuesday. This means all disaster officials in the region must report to their headquarters 24/7.

A total of 6,009 families or 30,045 people were affected in Davao Region and Soccsksargen by the series of powerful earthquakes. 

Thousands of infrastructures in Mindanao also sustained damage with 1,366 totally destroyed while 1,854 were partially wrecked.

The NDRRMC reported that at least 16 people are dead while 403 were injured. Two people are also reported missing.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development and Office of Civil Defense in Davao Region allocated P1,009,358 worth of assistance to affected families.

MINDANAO EARTHQUAKE NDRRMC
Philstar
