A fisherfolk federation expressed fear that a ban on galunggong would have adverse effects on local fishermen.
File
Fisherfolk group casts fear over galunggong fishing ban
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 1, 2019 - 12:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fisherfolk federation Pamalakaya called for an end to the galunggong fishing ban in Palawan while clamoring for the regulation of fishing vessels in the area.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources is in its fifth year of banning fishing season for the galunggong species. The ban is expected to last from November 1 until January 31 of next year.

“Under the present orientation, fishing bans do not equate to preservation of fish species," Pamalakaya National Chairperson Fernando Hicap said in a statement Thursday.

The group argued that the ban would lead to exploitative, large-scale "panic-fishing" operations in the area right before the ban which would in turn fast-track the depletion of fish species that were preserved. They also expressed concern that this would possibly lead to an influx of imported products in the area. 

“Tiyak na ang kasunod ng fish ban ay pagbaha ng mga imported na isda na lalong ikalulugi ng mga maliliit na mangingisda,” said Hicap.

Pamalakaya said it was these commercial vessels that would "fast-exhaust the accumulated fish when the fish ban ends, leaving less for small fisherfolks." 

“Municipal fisherfolks are forced to venture farther from their traditional fishing grounds with their low-class motorized fishing boats and even in turbulent weather to sustain their production, jeopardizing their safety,” Hicap added.

The former Anakpawis party-list representative added that the ban would have negative effects on the livelihood of small fisherfolk and poor consumers who depend on galunggong for sustenance.

“[The] ban will bring economic disaster to the people of Palawan who directly and indirectly depend on galunggong. Fishers in Palawan can catch up to 20 kilos of galunggong per fishing trip and being enjoyed by communities who are able to buy the product for a very low price compared to the regular price in the market,” added Hicap.

"Imagine what would be the lives of those people for three months."

The 1,302 fisherfolk affected by the ban would reportedly be given P15,000 in financial assistance by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Myrna Candelario, acting center chief of BFAR Inland Sea Ranching Station, said they have been observing a "positive" trend after the yearly ban since 2016. 

The center chief cited the increase in maturity size and catch trend as the rationale behind the continued ban, which she said is aimed to protect the species during its spawning season. 

“Instead of unjust fishing bans, commercial fishing vessels should be strictly regulated to operate within the municipal waters to prevent them from exploiting the marine and aquatic resources,” Hicap asserted.

