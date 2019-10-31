EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Oct. 21, 2019 photo, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio attends his last flag ceremony at the Supreme Court before his retirement.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Carpio on Robredo leading 'drug war': Duterte could not solve it in 6 months either
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - October 31, 2019 - 2:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice questioned President Rodrigo Duterte's supposed challenge to "transfer enforcement powers" in the government's "war on drugs" to Vice President Leni Robredo, an offer that the Palace insists is serious and sincere.

Carpio, in an interview with ANC’s “Headstart” Thursday, said: “It doesn’t compute when the president says: ‘OK, I’ll give you six months to do it.’ Because he cannot do it in six months himself.”

He also pointed out that Duterte, during his campaign, imposed on himself the six-month deadline to end drugs and criminality. A deadline that the president failed to meet despite it being one of the main points on his platform.

Carpio then quoted the president: “And after 6 months, he said: ‘I cannot do it in six months. I need one year. After a while, he said, I cannot do it within my term and even maybe after my term.”

Sen. Francis Pangilinan, a member of the Senate minority and president of the decimated Liberal Party, also noted that six month is too short for the “transfer of enforcement powers” to put an end to the illegal narcotics trade.

Three months into his presidency, Duterte asked for a six-month extension to put an end to the country’s drug problem.

In August 2017, Duterte admitted that he was wrong in assuming he can eradicate illegal drugs in three to six months. He said that he did not know that police and the Bureau of Customs, agencies he “thought were his allies” are involved in the narcotics trade.

Robredo earlier suggested that there should be a review of the Duterte government’s controversial "war on drugs" and that some aspects of it could be tweaked.

A seemingly irate Duterte said in response that if Robredo is “brighter,” then he would let her handle it.

The president told reporters last Monday, October 28: “I am sending a letter to her through Executive Secretary [Salvador] Medialdea. I will surrender the power to enforce the law, I will give it to the vice president, I will let her have it for six months.”

'Offer must be in writing'

Carpio earlier said the president, being the chief executive, has the authority to delegate certain powers, but it has to be in writing.

“Because... there are responsibilities once you assume certain powers,” he added.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo acknowledged Wednesday that there is nothing about the supposed offer in writing yet.

Carpio also said that the extent of delegation of authority remains unknown including people or agencies that would be placed under Robredo.

“It’s [a] very broad proposal and it’s very difficult to define what kind of work the person to whom it is delegated will do,” the retired justice added.

Panelo maintained that he already sent a text message to a number that he said was Robredo's asking the vice president, the second highest-ranking official in the Philippines, if she will accept the offer. 

READ: Nothing in writing, but Panelo insists offer for Robredo to be 'drug czar' is serious

Robredo has refused to comment on the offer, saying she does not think Duterte was serious when he said it.

She said she would rather focus on more pressing matters.

ANTONIO CARPIO DRUG WAR LENI ROBREDO RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Carpio: Poll protest will be tougher for Robredo after change in PET composition
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Retired Justice Antonio Carpio said the poll protest would be “more difficult” for Vice President Robredo.
Headlines
Website lists 2 Philippine airports among best in Asia
By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
Airport sleepers’ guide and resource website sleepinginairports.net has listed two Philippine airports as among the...
Headlines
Kidapawan hotel collapses after magnitude 6.5 quake
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
A hotel in Kidapawan City collapsed following the destructive shaking caused by the 6.5 magnitude quake.
Headlines
6.5 magnitude quake jolts Mindanao, 2nd powerful tremor in a week
6 hours ago
A magnitude 6.5 quake shook parts of Mindanao Thursday, the second strong quake to hit the region in a span of days.
Headlines
Duterte safe after strong Mindanao quake — Palace
5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte remains safe after magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit parts of Mindanao Thursday morning.
Headlines
Latest
17 minutes ago
BuCor asked to restore electricity, provide drinking water to Bilibid inmates
17 minutes ago
Kapatid spokesperson Fides Lim also stressed that while their proposed solutions are short-term, “they spell life and...
Headlines
20 minutes ago
Trial run of Dalian train extended until end of November
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 minutes ago
The initial deployment period of the Dalian train set will be extended until November 30 to further assess its performan...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Carpio willing to brief Duterte on West Philippine Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
Retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio is still willing to brief President Duterte on the West Philippine Sea issu...
Headlines
1 hour ago
IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of October 31 Mindanao earthquake
1 hour ago
The powerful shaking caused serious damage to a mid-rise condominium in Davao City and a hotel in Kidapawan City.&n...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Explainer: Why Mindanao is experiencing consecutive powerful quakes
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
At least three powerful earthquakes hit Mindanao region in the span of two weeks, with the latest recorded Thursday.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with