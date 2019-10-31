Phivolcs quells tsunami worries after latest Mindanao quake

MANILA, Philippines — The 6.5-magnitude earthquake that jolted anew parts of Mindanao Thursday morning is not expected to generate tsunamis, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

In an advisory, Phivolcs said there is no destructive tsunami threat based on available data.

“This is for information purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake,” it said.

The latest tremor was centered about 33 kilometers east of Tulunan, North Cotabato and was felt at around 9:11 a.m. The quake had a depth of six kilometers.

Damage and aftershocks are expected after the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin.

This is the third strong quake to strike the same area of Mindanao since mid-October. Residents of the region are still reeling from the effects of the 6.3-magnitude quake on October 16 and 6.6-magnitude quake on October 29. — Gaea Katreena Cabico