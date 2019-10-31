EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Workers inspect a damaged condominium complex after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Davao City in the southern island of Mindanao on October 31, 2019. A powerful quake struck in the southern Philippines on October 31 sending people fleeing from homes, schools and malls, with initial reports of damage to some buildings.
AFP/Manman Dejeto
Phivolcs quells tsunami worries after latest Mindanao quake
(Philstar.com) - October 31, 2019 - 11:45am

MANILA, Philippines — The 6.5-magnitude earthquake that jolted anew parts of Mindanao Thursday morning is not expected to generate tsunamis, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

In an advisory, Phivolcs said there is no destructive tsunami threat based on available data.

“This is for information purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake,” it said.

The latest tremor was centered about 33 kilometers east of Tulunan, North Cotabato and was felt at around 9:11 a.m. The quake had a depth of six kilometers.

Damage and aftershocks are expected after the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin.

This is the third strong quake to strike the same area of Mindanao since mid-October. Residents of the region are still reeling from the effects of the 6.3-magnitude quake on October 16 and 6.6-magnitude quake on October 29. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

EARTHQUAKE PHIVOLCS TSUNAMI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Website lists 2 Philippine airports among best in Asia
By Rudy Santos | 13 hours ago
Airport sleepers’ guide and resource website sleepinginairports.net has listed two Philippine airports as among the...
Headlines
Manila traffic world’s worst — Waze
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Manila remains as the world’s worst city for drivers, according to traffic navigation software and application Waz...
Headlines
Nothing in writing, but Panelo insists offer for Robredo to be 'drug czar' is serious
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
"I was already telling her the president is serious. The fact that he said that in the national television and he said that...
Headlines
Over 300 aftershocks recorded in Mindanao
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) yesterday warned that aftershocks from the magnitude 6.6...
Headlines
Duterte Halloween masks for sale online
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
For as low as P900, one may appear as President Duterte this Halloween.
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
8,245 to take 2019 Bar exams
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe sits as the 2019 Bar Examinations Committee Chairperson.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Undas goers urged to bring reusable water containers, not disposable plastic bottles in cemeteries
2 hours ago
Pollution watchdogs said that using reusable bottles would help reduce the volume of plastic waste and save people money...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Duterte safe after strong Mindanao quake — Palace
2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte remains safe after magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit parts of Mindanao Thursday morning.
Headlines
3 hours ago
LIVE Updates: Philippines marks Undas 2019
By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
Monitor road conditions and other updates as the country commemorates Undas this year.
Headlines
13 hours ago
Water firm reaffirms support for Kaliwa Dam
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. maintained that the controversial P18.7-billion China-funded Kaliwa...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with