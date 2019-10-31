EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
On Oct. 15, 2019, the tribunal ordered the release of copies of report of Associate Justice Alfredo Caguioa to the parties and ordered them to comment on it. The PET also ordered the parties to comment on Marcos’ motion to proceed with his third cause of action, which is the technical examination of voting in Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Maguindanao.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
Carpio: Poll protest will be tougher for Robredo after change in PET composition
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - October 31, 2019 - 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines — It may be more difficult for Vice President Leni Robredo to defend her electoral win in the poll protest filed by former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. with changes in the Presidential Electoral Tribunal’s composition, retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said.

Carpio is one of the two justices who held that Marcos’ election protest should be junked after he failed to make out his case in his chosen three pilot provinces, but they were outvoted by 11 other justices.

The retired justice told ANC’s "Headstart" Thursday that for Robredo, it would be “more difficult,” noting that it would be one less vote for the vice president but he assured that the Supreme Court, sitting as PET, is aware of the significance of this case.

“I think the court will also consider the implications of all of these if you allow a protestant [to go] outside of the pilot provinces because that will prolong the election contest and that will change the rules,” Carpio explained.

President Rodrigo Duterte is also set to appoint three more justices, to replace Carpio and retired Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin. The president will also fill the associate justice seat of Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta.

He added that the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal and the Senate Electoral Tribunal also follow the same set of rules: Consider the three pilot provinces in the case and decide on whether it will be dismissed or not.

“Now, if we allow other precincts to be considered, that will be a departure and we have to consider the ramifications of that,” the retired justice also said.

Carpio dissent

In his dissenting opinion, Carpio insisted that Rule 65 of the PET expressly states that “the number of pilot provinces must ‘not be more than three.’”

Marcos is asking the court to proceed with this third cause of action that is determining whether there is electoral fraud in three provinces in Mindanao.

EXPLAINER: What is PET Rule 65 and why are Robredo's lawyers bringing it up?

“The Tribunal will be violating its own Rules if it allows a revision and recount of ballots in other provinces in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, beyond the maximum three provinces chosen by protestant,” he warned.

“The last thing that this Tribunal should do is to change its rules in midstream to accommodate a party who has failed to comply with what Rule 65 of the 2010 PET Rules expressly requires,” Carpio stressed.

Carpio said he is proud of the last vote he cast before retiring. He was joined in the dissent by Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, who initially was the member-in-charge of the case.

READ: Carpio ends 'defining era' stint at SC

Change in member-in-charge no material effect

Reports quoting unnamed sources from the SC said that the poll protest has been raffled off to Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

Carpio assured that a new member-in-charge of the case “would not be material,” unless the tribunal proceeds with the third cause of action.

“Initially it will have no effect because the first issue will be whether the court will allow three more provinces to be considered,” the retired justice said.

“If the court will allow 3 more provinces to be considered then that will be material for the ponente because the ponente will be in charge of revision and recount of the 3 more provinces,” he explained.

RELATED: Marcos seeks more time to photocopy poll recount documents

Leonen is one of the 11 justices that voted to allow Marcos and Robredo to comment on the release of the initial recount report and on the move to proceed with Marcos' third cause of action.

He later explained that his vote was for due process. “You do not want a court to condemn without hearing, no matter what the consequences are, you do not want to condemn,” he said.

ANTONIO CARPIO BONGBONG MARCOS LENI ROBREDO MARVIC LEONEN POLL PROTEST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORAL TRIBUNAL SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Website lists 2 Philippine airports among best in Asia
By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
Airport sleepers’ guide and resource website sleepinginairports.net has listed two Philippine airports as among the...
Headlines
Manila traffic world’s worst — Waze
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Manila remains as the world’s worst city for drivers, according to traffic navigation software and application Waz...
Headlines
Nothing in writing, but Panelo insists offer for Robredo to be 'drug czar' is serious
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
"I was already telling her the president is serious. The fact that he said that in the national television and he said that...
Headlines
Over 300 aftershocks recorded in Mindanao
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) yesterday warned that aftershocks from the magnitude 6.6...
Headlines
Duterte Halloween masks for sale online
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
For as low as P900, one may appear as President Duterte this Halloween.
Headlines
Latest
3 minutes ago
Phivolcs quells tsunami worries after latest Mindanao quake
3 minutes ago
The 6.5-magnitude earthquake that jolted anew parts of Mindanao is not expected to generate tsunamis.
Headlines
21 minutes ago
Kidapawan hotel collapses after magnitude 6.5 quake
By Franco Luna | 21 minutes ago
A hotel in Kidapawan City collapsed following the destructive shaking caused by the 6.5 magnitude quake.
Headlines
1 hour ago
Undas goers urged to bring reusable water containers, not disposable plastic bottles in cemeteries
1 hour ago
Pollution watchdogs said that using reusable bottles would help reduce the volume of plastic waste and save people money...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Duterte safe after strong Mindanao quake — Palace
1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte remains safe after magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit parts of Mindanao Thursday morning.
Headlines
1 hour ago
LIVE Updates: Philippines marks Undas 2019
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 hour ago
Monitor road conditions and other updates as the country commemorates Undas this year.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with