LGUs ordered to secure cemeteries

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered all local government units (LGUs) and other agencies to put in place security measures to prevent criminals from preying on people going to cemeteries during All Saints’ Day tomorrow.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año directed yesterday local chief executives to deploy security units in critical areas to prevent criminals from carrying out their illegal activities.

Over 35,000 police officers and 99,000 force multipliers or volunteers would help secure the cemeteries and major roads on Friday.

More than 600 members of the PNP Highway Patrol Group will provide security along major thoroughfares.

“Criminals don’t go on a holiday. On the contrary, this is their season to wreak havoc and victimize our kababayans. We need all law enforcement units and force multipliers to be alert at all times,” he said.

He stressed that LGUs, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) should be on full force during the holiday break.

“The PNP and BFP would be on the streets manning all points of convergence to ensure that this year’s Undas will be safe and peaceful for all Filipinos,” he said.

In a memorandum circular, Año told local officials to convene their local peace and order councils and exercise their mandate in securing the public during Undas.

He ordered LGUs to assign law enforcement units, barangay watchmen and medical personnel within the vicinity of private and public cemeteries and memorial parks as well as on local and national roads to provide assistance to travelers.

“Our efforts are to keep traffic flowing and at the same time make streets safe for travelers and motorists,” HPG director Brig. Gen. Dionardo Carlos said.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will issue show cause orders against the operators of five commuter buses that don’t have closed-circuit television cameras.

LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra personally gave the directive when he inspected the Araneta Center bus terminal in Quezon City yesterday, saying it is a violation of the transport regulator’s bus inspection report guidelines.

The buses consist of two units of Five Star Bus, two units of First North Luzon Transit and one from Cisco Bus.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar said his department will start today the “Lakbay Alalay” program to assist motorists during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ days break.

Villar said Lakbay Alalay is an annual public service program of DPWH nationwide through the 16 regional and 183 District Engineering Offices that includes rescuing stranded vehicles, giving directions to motorists and giving first aid in emergency situations.

Villar reminded DPWH field units to keep national roads safe by implementing various highway routine maintenance activities on carriageway and roadsides, including the installation of informative/regulatory warning signs or traffic advisories.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said yesterday the people should expect a rainy All Saints’ Day in some parts of the country due to a low-pressure area off Mindanao.

As of 4 p.m. yesterday, the low-pressure area was spotted at 580 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA weather forecaster Raymond Ordinario said the weather system would bring scattered rains over Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao on Nov. 1.

It, however, was not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next three days.

One or two cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in November.

Fair weather, meanwhile, will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country tomorrow, apart from afternoon or evening rains due to thunderstorms.

Temperatures in Metro Manila will range from 24 to 32 degrees Celsius in the next three days, Ordinario said.

Code White

All government hospitals nationwide are on alert in preparation for the observance of All Saints’ Day tomorrow.

“All our hospitals are on Code White. It means all off-duty personnel must be on call, on alert so that they can be called up any time to report for duty in case we have emergencies or a surge in patients,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said yesterday.

Duque said all hospitals were placed on alert considering the huge number of people going to different cemeteries and columbaries to visit their departed loved ones.

He noted that Code White alert is declared when there is a mass gathering or national event and a possibility of emergency conditions that may need immediate medical attention exists.

Emergency service, nursing and administrative personnel residing at the hospital dormitory are also on-call status for immediate mobilization.

Duque further reminded those going to cemeteries to avoid large crowds if possible to prevent possible transmission of communicable diseases.

He advised against the elderly and babies being brought to cemeteries as they are more prone to dehydration and infectious diseases.

Malacañang has suspended afternoon work in the government today to allow state employees to observe All Saints’ Day.?The half-day suspension is contained in Memorandum Circular No. 68 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea yesterday. ?The suspension does not cover agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness, response to disasters and calamities and the performance of viral services. ?Medialdea said the suspension of classes in private schools and work in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads. ?Officials have said they are ready for the exodus of people during the All Saints’ Day weekend and have intensified security measures in bus terminals, ports and airports.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) has declared half-day work today for all court employees to give them time to prepare for the annual observation of All Saints’ Day.