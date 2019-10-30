Marcos seeks more time to photocopy poll recount documents

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. asked the Presidential Electoral Tribunal for more time to comment on the report on the initial recount in his poll protest against Vice President Leni Robredo.

In an Omnibus Motion, Marcos’ lawyers asked the tribunal to be allowed to photocopy “voluminous documents” on the recount.

He also requested the PET to deduct the administrative expenses of the photocopying of the reports on recount from his cash deposit.

The tribunal took a year and a half to finish the recount in Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental, the three provinces that would determine whether Marcos can “make out his case” against Robredo, according to Rule 65.

Marcos said that he is “constrained to move for the deferment of his deadline to submit his comments” on the revision of votes until their request for photocopying of documents is granted and completed.

On October 15, the tribunal ordered the release of copies of report of Associate Justice Alfredo Caguioa to the parties and ordered them to comment on it. The PET also ordered the parties to comment on Marcos’ motion to proceed with his third cause of action, which is the technical examination of voting in Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Maguindanao.

Caguioa, the member-in-charge of the case, wrote the report on the initial recount.

Due process

Now retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and Caguioa, in the October 15 en banc session, dissented from the majority and voted that Marcos’ poll protest be junked following Rule 65 of the PET.

In its resolution made public October 18, the PET said: “After the revision and appreciation, the lead of protestee Robredo increased from 263,473 to 278,566.”

PET however said it will “comply with its constitutionally mandated duty allowing the parties the opportunity to examine the results of revision...as well as comment so that they are fully and fairly heard on all related legal issues.”

Robredo’s lead counsel, Romulo Macalintal, reiterated their plea to the PET to dismiss Marcos’ protest.

Citing the PET resolution, he added: “Our position, then and now, that Marcos’ protest should be dismissed outright pursuant to Rule 65 of the PET Rules, which provides for the dismissal of an election protest if the protestant, like Marcos in this case, fails to show any substantial recovery from his chosen three pilot provinces.”