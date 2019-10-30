Robredo out of touch with WPS joint venture — Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte chided Vice President Leni Robredo for her stance on the proposed joint development in the West Philippine Sea, saying her view is out of touch with reality.

Robredo previously said the Philippines should not forge a joint development with China until Beijing recognizes Manila’s ownership of and sovereignty over the areas where the exploration would take place.

The Vice President, leader of the opposition Liberal Party, noted that the Philippines scored a legal victory in 2016 when the Permanent Court of Arbitration based in The Hague voided China’s claim of historic rights over the South China Sea.

Asked to react to Robredo’s statement, Duterte said the Vice President was “dreaming.”

“You know, dreaming... That’s the problem with people. They dream. They do not indulge in reality,” Duterte said in an ambush interview at Malacañang last Monday.

Despite China’s refusal to recognize the Philippines’ rights in the West Philippine Sea, the administration would pursue joint development as long as it is advantageous to the Philippines, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

“We know that China is not recognizing our rights over there. In fact, they are saying that it’s theirs; but nevertheless, they’re open to negotiation. So, if it’s open then we will proceed provided the terms are to our favor,” Panelo said at a press briefing last Monday.

“She’s (Robredo) entitled to her opinion. As far as this President is concerned on this country, we will move with respect to our foreign policy on the basis of whether it is to our interest and whether or not it will boost the development leading to the progress of this land,” he added.

The Philippines and China signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in oil and gas development last November. Officials said the agreement would help the Philippines attain energy security.

Last September, Duterte said China would accept a 60-40 sharing scheme favoring the Philippines if the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea is set aside. – With Pia Lee-Brago