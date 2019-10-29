NBI Cebu will lead probe into Mayor Navarro killing, DOJ says

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice said Tuesday that the National Bureau of Investigation's regional office in Cebu will handle the probe into the killing of Mayor David Navarro of Clarin, Misamis Occidental, who died in an ambush last week while in police custody.

Justice Undersecretary Marrk Perete told reporters in a text message: “Per NBI, their Cebu Regional Office will investigate the killing of Mayor Navarro.”

Perete is the Justice department’s spokesperson.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday ordered the transfer of probe to the NBI from the police, as he raised suspicions that cops may be involved in the killing of the town mayor he once included on a list of politicians suspected—but not formally accused—of links to the illegal narcotics trade.

Navarro was being taken under heavy police escort to the prosecutor’s office in Cebu City last Friday when ambushed by armed men.

He was yanked out of the vehicle where he was seated with his two sisters and the Clarin chief of police and shot dead. None of the police escorts fired a shot. Navarro was being readied for inquest for allegedly assaulting a masseur in Cebu City.

“Yan na ang sinasabi ko. PNP, ano’ng ginawa ng PNP? Baka sila ang pumatay, eh, sila yung malapit (That’s what I was saying. What was the PNP doing? Perhaps they killed him, they were the ones near him),” the president told reporters.

A report from The FREEMAN Tuesday quoted Police Col. Gemma Vinluan, Cebu City Police Office director, as saying that they are willing to turn over the pieces of evidence, three CCTV footage clips, related to the case to the NBI.

WATCH: Cebu City Police Office Director Gemma Vinluan says they are willing to turn over to the NBI all the evidence they have gathered in the ambush-slay of Clarin, Misamis Occidental Mayor David Navarro upon the orders of President Duterte. | via Romeo Marantal #TheFreeman100 pic.twitter.com/EpV1dCQeKj — The Freeman (@TheFreemanNews) October 29, 2019

No written order needed

Perete also said that Duterte’s words are sufficient for the probe to start, noting that the president exercises authority over the entire executive branch.

“The president has control over the entire Executive Department, including the PNP and the NBI. His directive should therefore be sufficient for the NBI to commence its probe,” the spokesperson said.

He however said that the DOJ will soon issue a department order formalizing the directive “purely for record-keeping purposes.”

“Given the circumstances surrounding the killing of Clarin Mayor Navarro, the President’s directive for the NBI to take over the investigation of the incident should quell any doubts regarding this government’s commitment to solve the case and bring to account those responsible,” added Perete.

The police has earlier said that even if Navarro was on the narcolist, there was no shoot to kill order against the Misamis Occidental mayor. — Kristine Joy Patag