Panelo said he had been told the president was well enough to use a treadmill on Sunday.
File photo
Palace says Duterte feeling better, ready for ASEAN summit
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2019 - 6:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — The pain in President Duterte's lower back has eased, Malacañang said Monday, in an effort to put an end to speculations about the chief executive's health.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo, in a press briefing, recounted that the president told him he is feeling better.

"Oh, by the way, the president mentioned something about his health. Because I asked him directly, ‘how’s your pain, Mr. President?’ If I am not mistaken, his response was, ‘the pain is only one fourth now, the three fourth is gone,’" Panelo said.

Quoting Duterte's longtime partner Honeylet Avanceña, Panelo said the president even used a treadmill last Sunday.

"In other words, there was a considerable easing of pain otherwise he would not push through with his Bangkok trip and he would not use the treadmill," he added, referring to the president's participation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

While the pain experienced by Duterte has eased, Panelo said the 74-year-old leader is still taking a pain reliever.

Last week, Duterte had to cut short his trip to Japan because of what Panelo described as "unbearable pain" in his lower back. Duterte was in Japan to witness the coronation of Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

Panelo later on claimed that there was nothing serious about the president's condition, which he said was just caused by muscle spasm.

Days before visiting Japan, Duterte fell from his motorcycle at the Presidential Security Group compound. 

Duterte was his usual fiery self when he administered the oath-taking of newly appointed officials. His speech, however, was interrupted a number of times by coughs, a condition he blamed on the cold temperature in Japan.

Panelo said Duterte is also expected to visit the tombs of his parents in Davao City before leaving for Thailand.

