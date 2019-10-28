Duterte claims he is giving Robredo 'law enforcement powers' for 6 months

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday claimed he will give his "powers to enforce the law" to Vice President Leni Robredo, who last week called for a review of the government's "war on drugs."

Duterte, speaking at the oath-taking of new presidential appointees at Malacañang, said the vice president would be given those powers for six months. A move that may not actually be allowed by law.

"I'm sending a letter to her through [Executive Secretary Salvador] Medialdea, I will surrender my powers to enforce the law, ibigay ko sa vice president. Ibigay ko sa kanya mga six months, siya magdala tignan natin kung ano mangyari," he said.

(I will surrender my powers to enforce the law. I will give it to the vice president. i will give it to her for six months. Let her take charge, we'll see what happens)

Duterte designates an officer-in-charge, usually Medialdea or Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, whenever he is abroad for an official visit

Duterte named Medialdea OIC when he was in Japan for the enthronement of Japanese Emperor Naruhito last week, saying in Special Order 1125 that the executive secretary would "take care of day-to-day operations in the Office of the President and oversee the general administration of the Executive Department."

Law enforcement is handled by the Department of the Interior and Local Government, which is headed by a secretary. According to the Department of the Interior and Local Government Act, "the authority and responsibility for the exercise of the department's powers and functions shall be vested in the Secretary, who shall hold office at the pleasure of the president."

The DILG is headed by Eduardo Año, a former chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Constitutional succession

Under the 1987 Constitution, the vice president can take over "in case of death, permanent disability, removal from office, or resignation of the president."

The vice president can sit as acting president when "the president transmits to the president of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary."