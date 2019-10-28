EXPLAINERS
RAMBB
Rains over vast swaths of country as LPA crosses Palawan
(Philstar.com) - October 28, 2019 - 12:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area crossing Palawan on Monday will dump rains over vast parts of the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The weather disturbance was last spotted over Sulu Sea, 150 kilometers west-northwest of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

It will cross the Palawan landmass within the day, PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin Dela Cruz said.

The LPA will trigger cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula, Visayas, and the provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

Residents of these areas are warned against possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorm.

The LPA will leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday. It may intensify into a tropical depression before making landfall over Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan is affecting the extreme northern Luzon. Residents of Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

The rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

