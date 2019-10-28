EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Oct. 15, 2019 photo, Vice President Leni Robredo addresses the media after the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, announced its latest action in relation to the electoral protest filed by losing candidate Bongbong Marcos.
OVP/Charlie Villegas
‘I can’t just sit back and look the other way,’ Robredo says on drug war
(Philstar.com) - October 28, 2019 - 11:10am

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said she cannot just take no action amid the controversies surrounding the government’s campaign against illegal drugs that has killed thousands.

“Every time I open my mouth and criticize some of the government policies, kinukuyog ako lalo na ng trolls online (I am condemned, especially by trolls online),” Robredo said in an interview on ANC’s “Headstart.”

The vice president stressed that she cannot stay silent despite attacks and threats aimed at her because doing so will mean she is not doing her job.

“Pero sa akin, I can’t just sit back and look the other way. Pag may nakikita akong mali, ang pakiramdam ko obligasyon kong i-verbalize ‘yung nakikita ko para bigyan ng boses kahit gaano pa kami kaunti,” Robredo said.

(But for me, I can’t just sit back and look the other way. If I see something wrong, I feel it’s my obligation to verbalize what I see to give voice no matter how few we are.)

At least 6,847 drug personalities have been slain in anti-narcotics operations since Duterte assumed office in mid-2016, according to government data.

But the figure is significantly lower than the estimates by human rights watchdogs of as many as 27,000 killed.

‘Step back, assess, tweak’

Robredo made the statement as she clarified her recent remarks on President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs. Reuters ran a story with a headline: “Philippine vice president says time for Duterte to halt failed drug war.”

“The headline made it appear I was against the drug war as a whole, that I wanted it stopped, that I said that the drug war was a total failure. I did not say those things,” Robredo said Monday.

“So I was saying that if the numbers kept rising, it’s time for the government to step back and assess and perhaps tweak the strategies they have been using,” she also said, adding that she only quoted the numbers spouted by Duterte in his speeches.

When asked if she believes the campaign against illegal narcotics has failed, Robredo replied: “It failed in the sense that it has not successfully curbed the number of drug users that should have been curbed from the very start because the numbers are rising.”

Her quoted comments on the article of Reuters did not sit well with Malacañang.

Duterte’s spokesperson Salvador Panelo accused the vice president of engaging in black propaganda against the administration.

“She may not realize it but she is echoing the lies and black propaganda of some of her colleagues in the political opposition, which to say the least is unfortunate, especially since she was part of the Cabinet when the government’s program against the drug menace was launched,” Panelo said.

Robredo served the Duterte Cabinet as chair of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council but she resigned in December 2016, just six months into office. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DRUG WAR LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is October 31 a non-working holiday?
By Rosette Adel | 4 days ago
November 1 and 2 are non-working days, but will you have to go to the office on October 31?
Headlines
You shouldn’t be killed like a dog, boar — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday condemned the killing of Clarin, Misamis Occidental Mayor David Navarro, saying the rule of law...
Headlines
Robredo: I called for review of, not halt to 'drug war'
By Rosette Adel | 20 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday issued a clarification on her recent remarks on President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign...
Headlines
‘Duterte healthy enough to attend Asean meet’
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte is in good condition and healthy enough to push through with his trip to Thailand this week to attend the...
Headlines
DA urged: Name processed meat products with ASF
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture should identify and pinpoint the alleged processed meat products that tested positive for the...
Headlines
Latest
14 minutes ago
Rains over vast swaths of country as LPA crosses Palawan
14 minutes ago
An LPA crossing Palawan on Monday will dump rains over vast parts of the Philippines, PAGASA said.
Headlines
Exclusive
Kaliwa Dam: Dumagats fear losing homes, culture to sate Manila's thirst
Development is coming to Queborosa, a sitio in Infanta where a community of Dumagats lives beside the Kaliwa River as they...
51 minutes ago
Headlines
3 hours ago
Ateneo bomb sweep finds no irregularity
3 hours ago
Shortly before midnight, the Ateneo de Manila University confirmed it received anonymous bomb threats on social media.
Headlines
12 hours ago
Palace vows measures to avert water crisis
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday vowed to institute measures to address the “water crisis” in Metro Manila after National...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Robredo: Drug war needs tweaking
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo says she is not totally against President Duterte’s drug war, but is merely urging the administration...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with