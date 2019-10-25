EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vigilant Investigative and Security Agency Inc., which provides security personnel to several government agencies, is owned by Solicitor General Jose Calida and his family.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File photo
SC junks Calida plea vs probe into Vigilant's contracts for being moot
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - October 25, 2019 - 4:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court junked Solicitor General Jose Calida and his family’s petition seeking a halt order on a Senate inquiry into the alleged conflict of interest in his ownership of a security agency that has government contracts for being moot.

In a 10-page resolution released Friday, the SC junked Calida's Petition for Certiorari and Prohibition as it noted that the 17th Congress, when the Senate resolution for the inquiry was filed, had already closed.

“With the closing of the 17th Congress, the investigation into Proposed Senate Resolution No. 760 automatically ceased, rendering this case moot as ‘the conflicting issue that may be resolved by the court cease[d] to exist,” the ruling, penned by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, read.

READ: Solgen asks SC to stop Senate probe into security agency

The legislative inquiry was initiated by then-Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.

The Calida family had also asked the SC to declare as “void and unconstitutional” Trillanes’ letters inviting them to the Senate as they were “issued in respondent’s sole capacity only or without the authority of the Senate or any of its Committees and for serving no legislative purpose.”

The SC also noted that Trillanes is no longer a senator, thus rendering moot their prayer to permanently prohibit him from conducting the investigation.

The court also noted that jurisprudence states that the tribunal has ruled on a case even when it lost its justiciability, or when issues are already moot.

The following exceptions were stated in David v. Macapagal-Arroyo:

  • If there is grave violation of Constitution
  • If the exception character of the situation and the paramount public interest is involved
  • If when constitutional issue raised requires formulation of controlling principles too guide the bench, the bar and the public
  • If the case is capable of repetition yet evading review

The court, however, said that in Calida’s petition, none of the exceptions exist.

Calida and Vigilant agency

Calida’s family owns Vigilant Investigative and Security Agency Inc.

The solicitor general owns 60 percent of the company while his wife and three children own 10 percent each. He has repeatedly stressed that he resigned and chairman of Vigilant on May 30, 2016.

The security agency has multimillion-peso contracts with government agencies.

Calida’s continued stock ownership of Vigilant prompted questions on conflict of interest and possible violation of code of conduct for public officials and anti-graft laws.

ANTONIO TRILLANES IV JOSE CALIDA SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is October 31 a non-working holiday?
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
November 1 and 2 are non-working days, but will you have to go to the office on October 31?
Headlines
Brace for cooler days as ‘Amihan’ season begins
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Amihan is characterized by slight to moderate rainfall and a prevailing cold wind.
Headlines
Peralta told: SC needs truth, fairness
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte has called on newly appointed Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta to be fair and truthful as head of the Supreme...
Headlines
‘Special polls for VP post impossible’
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Special elections in connection with the electoral protest of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. are...
Headlines
Water interruptions start
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
People waited in line to fill up water containers while hospitals and other establishments stored water as Maynilad Water...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Carpio ends 'defining era' stint at SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Fellow justices said his opinions are “erudite, strategic and always with a perspective…[that] benefit the Filipino...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Palace: Issuance of medical bulletin on Duterte’s health ‘not necessary’
1 hour ago
President Duterte’s condition does not warrant an issuance of a health bulletin, Malacañang said.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Philippines ranks 53rd in epidemics preparedness study but global outlook not looking good
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"No country is fully prepared for epidemics or pandemics, and every country has important gaps to address."
Headlines
2 hours ago
Misamis Occidental town Mayor David Navarro, named on 'narco-list,' shot dead
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
The 50-year-old mayor was arrested Thursday after allegedly mauling a 23-year-old male massage parlor worker.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Home is where the coast is
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 5 hours ago
Fishing villages in Bulakan town are at risk, but the threat this time is not from natural hazards.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with