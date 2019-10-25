SC junks Calida plea vs probe into Vigilant's contracts for being moot

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court junked Solicitor General Jose Calida and his family’s petition seeking a halt order on a Senate inquiry into the alleged conflict of interest in his ownership of a security agency that has government contracts for being moot.

In a 10-page resolution released Friday, the SC junked Calida's Petition for Certiorari and Prohibition as it noted that the 17th Congress, when the Senate resolution for the inquiry was filed, had already closed.

“With the closing of the 17th Congress, the investigation into Proposed Senate Resolution No. 760 automatically ceased, rendering this case moot as ‘the conflicting issue that may be resolved by the court cease[d] to exist,” the ruling, penned by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, read.

The legislative inquiry was initiated by then-Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.

The Calida family had also asked the SC to declare as “void and unconstitutional” Trillanes’ letters inviting them to the Senate as they were “issued in respondent’s sole capacity only or without the authority of the Senate or any of its Committees and for serving no legislative purpose.”

The SC also noted that Trillanes is no longer a senator, thus rendering moot their prayer to permanently prohibit him from conducting the investigation.

The court also noted that jurisprudence states that the tribunal has ruled on a case even when it lost its justiciability, or when issues are already moot.

The following exceptions were stated in David v. Macapagal-Arroyo:

If there is grave violation of Constitution

If the exception character of the situation and the paramount public interest is involved

If when constitutional issue raised requires formulation of controlling principles too guide the bench, the bar and the public

If the case is capable of repetition yet evading review

The court, however, said that in Calida’s petition, none of the exceptions exist.

Calida and Vigilant agency

Calida’s family owns Vigilant Investigative and Security Agency Inc.

The solicitor general owns 60 percent of the company while his wife and three children own 10 percent each. He has repeatedly stressed that he resigned and chairman of Vigilant on May 30, 2016.

The security agency has multimillion-peso contracts with government agencies.

Calida’s continued stock ownership of Vigilant prompted questions on conflict of interest and possible violation of code of conduct for public officials and anti-graft laws.