President Duterte grimaces as he steps out of a vehicle to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on October 22, also in photo is the President’s daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.
AFP
Palace: Issuance of medical bulletin on Duterte’s health ‘not necessary’
(Philstar.com) - October 25, 2019 - 3:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte’s condition does not warrant an issuance of a health bulletin after he complained of “unbearable” pain in his lower back, Malacañang said Friday.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte, who was diagnosed to be having muscle spasms, is taking pain relievers and is “feeling better” now.

“He’s in Davao now. He’ll stay there and rest and will be back Monday for some events and go back for Undas to visit his parents’ grave,” Panelo said.

Duterte cut short his trip to Japan early this week due to “unbearable pain in his spinal column near the pelvic bone” following his motorcycle mishap last week. The president, who was in the East Asian nation to witness the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito, attended the ceremony using a cane.

Duterte’s health condition was put under scrutiny after the incident but Panelo said Malacañang would not release a medical bulletin.

“It’s not necessary. Medical bulletin comes into play only when the president is in serious illness,” the presidential spokesperson said.

The 1987 Constitution states the president must disclose the state of his health if he has a “serious illness.”

Panelo on Wednesday said Duterte would inform the public about the result of his medical diagnosis as he vowed that they "need not be apprehensive" about the president’s health.

Early this month, Duterte disclosed that he has a myasthenia gravis—a nerve malfunction that he said he inherited from his grandfather. The disease may result in the drooping of eyelids or overall weakness. 

A photo posted early Friday morning by Sen. Bong Go, the president’s former aide and constant companion, showed Duterte riding a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Gaea Katreena Cabico

HEALTH RODRIGO DUTERTE
