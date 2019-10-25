EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“Amihan” is the cool weather associated with the holiday season.
File
Brace for cooler days as ‘Amihan’ season begins
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 25, 2019 - 11:06am

MANILA, Philippines — The season of northeast monsoon or “amihan”—the cold weather associated with the Christmas season—has begun.

Amihan is characterized by slight to moderate rainfall and a prevailing cold wind.

In a statement, PAGASA Administrator Vicente Malano said strong to gale forces northeasterly winds have prevailed over the seaboards of northern Luzon due to the strengthening of the high-pressure system over Siberia—a vast territory in Russia.

Malano also said there has been a gradual cooling of the surface air temperature over the northeastern part of Luzon.

“These meteorological conditions indicate the onset of northeast monsoon (amihan) season in the country,” he said.

Filipinos should brace for cold and dry air and surges of cold temperatures in the coming days, Malano added.

Amihan typically occurs from October to late March.

Early in October PAGASA announced that the season of southwest monsoon or “habagat” has officially ended. Habagat is characterized by frequent heavy rainfall and humid weather.

AMIHAN PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Special polls for VP post impossible’
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Special elections in connection with the electoral protest of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. are...
Headlines
Palace, DFA: No Japanese royal snub of Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
A widely shared post by a netizen that President Duterte did not receive proper treatment at the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito...
Headlines
Was Duterte 'snubbed' in Japan? Palace denies viral Facebook post
1 day ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo, in a briefing last September 23, said that Duterte might just send someone else...
Headlines
18 pharma firms offer to cut prices
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
At least 18 multinational pharmaceutical companies operating in the Philippines have offered to reduce their medicine prices...
Headlines
Is October 31 a non-working holiday?
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
November 1 and 2 are non-working days, but will you have to go to the office on October 31?
Headlines
Latest
13 hours ago
It’s safe to eat processed pork – DOH
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday allayed public fears anew on consumption of pork products tainted with African swine ...
Headlines
13 hours ago
‘Private hospitals won’t cut ties with PhilHealth’
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Short of saying that the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. was bluffing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque...
Headlines
13 hours ago
No reason to stop drug war — Año
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
There is no reason for the government to stop the war on illegal drugs, Secretary Eduardo Año of the Department of...
Headlines
13 hours ago
PNP-IAS resolves 87% of admin cases this year
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police has posted an 87-percent resolution efficiency on the administrative...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Hunger in Pinoy families lowest in 15 years — SWS
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The number of Filipino families who said they have experienced hunger at least once in the past three months dropped to its...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with