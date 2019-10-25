Brace for cooler days as ‘Amihan’ season begins

MANILA, Philippines — The season of northeast monsoon or “amihan”—the cold weather associated with the Christmas season—has begun.

Amihan is characterized by slight to moderate rainfall and a prevailing cold wind.

In a statement, PAGASA Administrator Vicente Malano said strong to gale forces northeasterly winds have prevailed over the seaboards of northern Luzon due to the strengthening of the high-pressure system over Siberia—a vast territory in Russia.

Malano also said there has been a gradual cooling of the surface air temperature over the northeastern part of Luzon.

“These meteorological conditions indicate the onset of northeast monsoon (amihan) season in the country,” he said.

Filipinos should brace for cold and dry air and surges of cold temperatures in the coming days, Malano added.

Amihan typically occurs from October to late March.

Early in October PAGASA announced that the season of southwest monsoon or “habagat” has officially ended. Habagat is characterized by frequent heavy rainfall and humid weather.