COA flags 15 GOCCs over unauthorized allowances
Elizabeth Marcelo (The Philippine Star) - October 22, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged 15 government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) for granting their officials and employees unauthorized allowances and other benefits amounting to P775.67 million in 2018.

In its “2018 Annual Financial Report on Government Corporations,” the COA said the 15 GOCCs failed to observe the laws in granting compensation, allowances, bonuses and other benefits to their directors, trustees, officers and employees.

Copies of the report were transmitted by COA to the Office of the President, the Senate and House of Representatives on Sept. 19.

Among the perks questioned by the audit body were the personal economic relief allowances (PERA), excess retirement benefits, gratuity benefits, separation pay, meal allowances, financial assistance and collective negotiation agreement incentive.

The COA said stipends were granted without approval from the Office of the President as required under Presidential Decree 1597 or the “Rationalization of the Compensation and Position in the National Government” and Memorandum Order No. 20 series of 2001.

State auditors directed the flagged GOCCs to refrain from granting unauthorized compensation or allowances.

Among the top three GOCCs that granted hefty perks to their officials and employees were the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF or Pag-IBIG Fund) and the International Broadcasting Corp. (IBC-13). These GOCCs granted perks amounting to P260.53 million, P248.32 million and P169.081 million, respectively.

The COA said that 2,615 GSIS employees received P100,000 each under the state pension fund’s “Galing ng Pagkilala” program.

State auditors said the cash grant could be considered illegal expenditure as it had no clearance from the Department of Budget and Management.

The auditors also questioned the source of funds as it was revealed that the grants were drawn from GSIS’s savings from its corporate operating budget.

As for the Pag-IBIG Fund, COA said the P248.32-million grant was paid out in the form of a general salary increase without authorization from the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG).

Based on COA records, the general salary increase took effect on Aug. 1, 2018, raising regular wages by P125.56 million, year-end bonuses by P25.12 million, 13th month pay by P25.12 million, GSIS employer’s contributions by P15.07 million, Executive Pension Plan (EPP) Employer’s Contributions by P56.50 million and PhilHealth employer’s contributions by P947,632.

Meanwhile, IBC-13’s questioned perks included P136 million in additional retirement benefits, separation pay and retirement liability.

The COA said a total of P32.88 million in salaries, allowances and benefits was also granted to employees who were allowed continued employment despite reaching retirement age.

Other GOCCs flagged by COA were Philippine Health Insurance Corp. with P68.95 million; National Home Mortgage Finance Corp., P11.3 million; Social Housing Finance Corp., P5.658 million; Home Guaranty Corp., P5.6 million; APO Production Unit Inc., P3.134 million; People’s Television Network Inc., P1.41 million; Trade and Investment Development Corp. of the Philippines, P818,000; National Transmission Corp., P461,000; LBP Insurance Brokerage Inc., P247,000 and LBP Resources and Development Corp. with P153,000.

The Small Business Corp. and the Philippine National Railways (PNR) were also included in COA’s list, but the amount of their granted perks were not disclosed and were only designated as “NQ.”

