A resident walks past debris from a partially damaged building after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the night before in the city of Digos, Davao del Sur province on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on October 17, 2019.
AFP/Manman Dejeto
DPWH: Mindanao quake infra damage at P86M
(Philstar.com) - October 21, 2019 - 7:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Infrastructure damage cost from a powerful earthquake that struck several areas in Mindanao last week is so far estimated at P86 million, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The agency said all major roads and bridges in Soccsksargen region are passable but there were some infrastructures partially damaged by the 6.4-magnitude quake last October 16.

The Hall of Justice in Sadaan in North Cotabato has the severest damaged building component in need of full rehabilitation.

Among the schools that suffered damage are Dilangalen National High School, Southern Christian College and Notre Dame of Midsayap College in North Cotabato, and New Isabela Elementary School, San Emmanuel National High School and Pres Quirino National High School in Sultan Kudarat.

Cracks were also observed on Olandang Bridges 2 and 3 along Midsayap-Makar Road, on Malupog and Malitubog Bridges along Banisilan-Guiling Road, Arizona and Upper Panicupan Bridge along Dualing-New Panay Road and Dualing-Baliki Silik Road in North Cotabato, Buayan Bridge along Digos-Makar Road in Sarangani, and Upper Silway Bridge along Albert Morrow Boulevard in South Cotabato.

Seven people were killed and 215 were injured, according to the latest situation report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

The quake affected 4,151 families or 20,755 persons in 79 barangays of Davao region and Soccksargen. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

