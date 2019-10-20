EXPLAINERS
Former Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr.the founder of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino and father of Local Government Code, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 85.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, file
Ex-Senate President Nene Pimentel’s remains to be brought to Cagayan De Oro City Hall, Senate
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 20, 2019 - 6:08pm

MANILA, Philippines— Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel on Sunday announced the schedule of the wake of his father, former Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr.

According to Koko, his father’s remains would be brought to the Senate of the Philippines and Cagayan De Oro City Hall on Wednesday morning and afternoon, respectively. The late senate president’s remains would be on his hometown until Friday, October 25.

Meanwhile, those who wish to pay their last respects to the elder Pimentel may visit his wake at Heritage Memorial Park.

Koko said the data of the internment has yet to be announced.

Here’s the schedule of Nene’s wake:

  • October 20 (from 7 p.m.), 21, 22 -  Chapels 7 and 8, Heritage Memorial Park, Taguig City

  • October 23 (morning) – Senate of the Philippines

  • October 23 (afternoon), 24, 25 (morning) – Cagayan De Oro City Hall

  • October 25 (afternoon): Heritage Memorial Park, Taguig City

Nene, the founder of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino and acknowledged as the father of the Local Government Code, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 85.

He was hospitalized a week before his death for difficulty in breathing and later on diagnosed to have pneumonia.

