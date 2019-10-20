PNP implements major revamp as Albayalde waits for retirement

MANILA, Philippines— Days after General Oscar Albayalde stepped down as chief of the Philippine National Police, the PNP implemented a reorganization of key officials in the national police force.

Police Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, PNP officer in charge, said the reshuffling of senior officials comes in light of their retirement.

During the command conference for the PNP last October 15, President Rodrigo Duterte also ordered the PNP to reshuffle its commanders amid the “ninja cops” controversy, or of police officers accused of selling drugs seized during police operations.

The first round of massive reorganization is implemented at the National Headquarters down to the regional levels, affecting a total of 21 officials.

The officials were asked to report to their new positions effective Sunday, October 20.

The PNP said “Gamboa approved the movements based on the endorsement of the PNP Senior Officers Placement and Promotion Board.”

Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banaac, PNP spokesman, last Saturday said the PNP is responsive to Duterte’s challenge to regain his trust and to the public’s call for change.

“We assure our people that the PNP remains on track with renewed vigor to reform itself into the ideal shape to fight crime, illegal drugs, and corruption,” Banaac said.

Here are the officers designated to their new positions:

PMGEN Mariel M Magaway - Director, Directorate for Intelligence

PMGEN Amador V Corpus - Director, Human Resource and Doctrine Development

PBGEN Joel Napoleon M Colonel - Acting Director, Criminal and Investigation Detection Group

PBGEN Leonardo M Cesneros - OIC, Police Regional Office 3

PBGEN Nicerio D Obaob - Acting Regional Director, PRO 4B

PBGEN Ferdinand O Divina - Acting Regional Director, PRO 8

PBGEN Dionardo B Carlos - Acting Director, Highway Patrol Group

PBGEN Marcelo C Morales - Acting Director, Police Security and Protection Group

PBGEN Filmore B Escobal - Acting Regional Director, PRO 11

PBGEN Angelito A Casimiro -

Acting Regional Director, PRO 2

PBGEN Edward E Carranza - Acting Director, Logistics Support Service

PBGEN Vicente D Danao Jr. - Acting Regional Director, PRO 4A

PBGEN Bernabe M Balba - District Director, Manila Police District

PBGEN Arnel B Escobal - Acting Director, Aviation Security Group

PBGEN Anthony S Alcañeses - Acting Regional Director, PRO 5

PBGEN Joselito M Daniel - Acting Director, Police Community Affairs and Development Group

PBGEN Rhodel O Sermonia, Deputy Director, Directorate for Police Community Relations

PBGEN Tomas C Apolinario Jr. - Deputy Director, Directorate for Intelligence

PBGEN Albert Ignatius D Ferro - Acting Deputy Regional Director for Administration, PRO 5

PCOL Romeo M Caramat Jr. - Acting Director, PNP Drug Enforcement Group

PCOL Ronald O Lee- Acting Director, Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group.

—Rosette Adel