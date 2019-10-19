‘Perla’ intensifies into a severe tropical storm

MANILA, Philippines — Weather disturbance “Perla” (International name: Neoguri) has intensified into a severe tropical storm Saturday morning, the state weather bureau said.

In its 11 p.m. advisory, PAGASA said "Perla" was last spotted 600 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes. It is moving west northwest with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

“Perla is still forecast not to bring significant high-impact weather over Extreme Northern Luzon,” state weather forecasters said.

“However, residents and disaster managers in Extreme Northern Luzon are still advised to continue monitoring for updates,” they added.

“No tropical cyclone wind signal is in effect over any part of the country. However, occasional gusts may occur over Extreme Northern Luzon until early next week due to the prevailing northeasterly surface wind flow,” they continued.

"Perla" is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Sunday evening and Monday morning

Forecast position