A city health official conducts monitoring and testing for African swine fever at a backyard piggery in Manila on Sept. 17, 2019.
AFP/Maria Tan
DA: ASF reaches Cavite, Nueva Ecija
(Philstar.com) - October 18, 2019 - 2:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The provinces of Cavite and Nueva Ecija have been added to the list of areas affected by the deadly African swine fever, the Department of Agriculture said Friday.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said there were cases of ASF in Dasmariñas City, Cavite and an area in Nueva Ecija, according to a tweet report of One News PH.

The disease led to the death of 21 pigs in the villages of Emmanuel Bergado and Salawag in Dasmariñas, Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla said.

ASF, a highly contagious viral disease, is not harmful to humans but it causes hemorrhagic fever in hogs that almost always end in death.

To contain the spread of ASF, the Agriculture department implemented the 1-7-10 protocol.

Under the protocol, bringing hogs in and out of the one-kilometer radius of the site of infection is prohibited. The area will also eventually be depopulated.

Within the seven-kilometer radius, hogs will be under surveillance, with their movements being limited. Farm owners within the 10-kilometer radius must conduct mandatory monitoring and reporting of swine disease occurrences.

Early this month, DA said about 12,000 pigs have been tested positive for ASF in more than 20 villages in Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga and Quezon City.

Some 24,000 hogs, meanwhile, were culled due to the 1-7-10 protocol. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from News5/Shyla Francisco

