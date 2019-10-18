DA: ASF reaches Cavite, Nueva Ecija

MANILA, Philippines — The provinces of Cavite and Nueva Ecija have been added to the list of areas affected by the deadly African swine fever, the Department of Agriculture said Friday.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said there were cases of ASF in Dasmariñas City, Cavite and an area in Nueva Ecija, according to a tweet report of One News PH.

JUST IN: Acting Agriculture Sec. William Dar confirms cases of African Swine Fever in Dasmariñas, Cavite and an area in Nueva Ecija. Dar says they are now implementing 1-7-10 protocol in the affected areas. (via @News5AKSYON / @ShylaFrancisco) pic.twitter.com/tCGz747XQW — ONE News PH (@onenewsph) October 18, 2019

The disease led to the death of 21 pigs in the villages of Emmanuel Bergado and Salawag in Dasmariñas, Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla said.

Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla says barangays Emmanuel Bergado and Salawag affected by ASF. 21 hogs directly died due to ASF (via @News5AKSYON / @ShylaFrancisco) https://t.co/BAJnOKVwGG — ONE News PH (@onenewsph) October 18, 2019

ASF, a highly contagious viral disease, is not harmful to humans but it causes hemorrhagic fever in hogs that almost always end in death.

To contain the spread of ASF, the Agriculture department implemented the 1-7-10 protocol.

Under the protocol, bringing hogs in and out of the one-kilometer radius of the site of infection is prohibited. The area will also eventually be depopulated.

Within the seven-kilometer radius, hogs will be under surveillance, with their movements being limited. Farm owners within the 10-kilometer radius must conduct mandatory monitoring and reporting of swine disease occurrences.

Early this month, DA said about 12,000 pigs have been tested positive for ASF in more than 20 villages in Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga and Quezon City.

Some 24,000 hogs, meanwhile, were culled due to the 1-7-10 protocol. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from News5/Shyla Francisco