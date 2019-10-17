Senate bill seeks to legalize motorcycles-for-hire

MANILA, Philippines — A bill seeking to allow motorcycles to be utilized as public transportation was filed in the Senate as the traffic situation in Metro Manila continues to worsen.

In filing Senate Bill 1025, Sen. Sonny Angara wants to amend the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, which prohibits the listing of motorcycles as vehicles for hire.

Angara said the demand for the service of motorcycles-for-hire—which have become an increasingly popular mode of transportation—“simply cannot be ignored.”

“The worsening traffic congestion in main thoroughfares still forces commuters to use motorcycle ride-hailing apps as a fast and affordable option to reach their destination on time, in spite of being unregulated,” the lawmaker said in the bill’s explanatory note.

Under the proposed Motorcycles-for-Hire Act, the Land Transportation and Traffic Code will be amended to permit motorcycles to be registered with the Land Transportation Office as “for hire” and may be used as a commercial vehicle to transport passengers and goods.

A two-wheeled motor vehicle may be only registered with the LTO as “for hire” if it has a minimum engine displacement of 125 cubic centimetres and a backbone-type built.

“The regulation extended by this bill establishes motorcycle-for-hire service as a legitimate livelihood and as a legally-recognized mode of public transportation that protects both operators and passengers,” Angara said.

Last June 8, the Department of Transportation allowed ride-hailing application Angkas, which helps commuters book motorcycle taxis, to operate for a six-month test run.

During the 17th Congress, the House of Representatives approved a proposed measure seeking to allow motorcycle taxis to operate as alternative commuter vehicles.