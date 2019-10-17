EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo shows Angkas riders participating in what was dubbed as a “Unity Ride” to decry the crackdown on the drivers of the motorcycle-hailing company.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Senate bill seeks to legalize motorcycles-for-hire
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 6:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — A bill seeking to allow motorcycles to be utilized as public transportation was filed in the Senate as the traffic situation in Metro Manila continues to worsen.

In filing Senate Bill 1025, Sen. Sonny Angara wants to amend the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, which prohibits the listing of motorcycles as vehicles for hire. 

Angara said the demand for the service of motorcycles-for-hire—which have become an increasingly popular mode of transportation—“simply cannot be ignored.”

“The worsening traffic congestion in main thoroughfares still forces commuters to use motorcycle ride-hailing apps as a fast and affordable option to reach their destination on time, in spite of being unregulated,” the lawmaker said in the bill’s explanatory note.

Under the proposed Motorcycles-for-Hire Act, the Land Transportation and Traffic Code will be amended to permit motorcycles to be registered with the Land Transportation Office as “for hire” and may be used as a commercial vehicle to transport passengers and goods.

A two-wheeled motor vehicle may be only registered with the LTO as “for hire” if it has a minimum engine displacement of 125 cubic centimetres and a backbone-type built.

“The regulation extended by this bill establishes motorcycle-for-hire service as a legitimate livelihood and as a legally-recognized mode of public transportation that protects both operators and passengers,” Angara said.

Last June 8, the Department of Transportation allowed ride-hailing application Angkas, which helps commuters book motorcycle taxis, to operate for a six-month test run.

During the 17th Congress, the House of Representatives approved a proposed measure seeking to allow motorcycle taxis to operate as alternative commuter vehicles.

MOTORCYCLE TAXI SONNY ANGARA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte expresses ‘utmost disappointment’ with PNP
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
Philippine National Police officials received a dressing down from President Duterte at a closed-door command conference Tuesday...
Headlines
Internal affairs wants to break away from PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
With the Philippine National Police embroiled in a drug scandal, the PNP Internal Affairs Service wants the investigating...
Headlines
‘If Marcos won, he wouldn’t seek further recount’
By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s seeking to have the votes in three areas in Mindanao nullified may be proof of...
Headlines
Duterte gets aching hip after minor motorcycle mishap
6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte figured in a minor motorcycle accident at the Presidential Security Group Compound Malacañang...
Headlines
PAGASA: 'Perla' not yet a threat to country
9 hours ago
“Perla” is not forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm and may even weaken into an LPA while still inside...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Bangon Marawi says clearing over by November's end
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
The chairman said they were still targetting around 4,000 buildings for clearing with over 2,800 consenting house owners....
Headlines
3 hours ago
Concerns over impact of Bulacan airport still unanswered, Taliptip residents say
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Residents of Barangay Taliptip in Bulakan town and their supporters picketed the headquarters of San Miguel Corp. in Mandaluyong...
Headlines
4 hours ago
2-year probation for workers doesn't serve marginalized, Probinsyano Ako rep told
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
"Had Singson and his party been truly representing the marginalized, they should have known that contractualization itself...
Headlines
8 hours ago
Chinese ship that sank GemVer possibly part of maritime militia — report
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
Tracking the moves of the Chinese vessel that sank Philippine fishing boat GemVer 1 would suggest that it was more than just...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Two years since the end of the Marawi siege: What's changed?
By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
What was once a bustling economic hub, two years later, still remains in ruins: shuttered and unpeopled. 
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with