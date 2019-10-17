EXPLAINERS
"Perla" was last spotted 910 kilometers east of Tuguegarao, Cagayan, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.
RAMBB
PAGASA: 'Perla' not yet a threat to country
(Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 10:14am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Perla, which is expected to remain over the Philippine Sea in the next two days, does not have direct effect to any part of the country yet.

“Perla” was last spotted 910 kilometers east of Tuguegarao, Cagayan, according to state weather bureau PAGASA. It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 km per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph.

The tropical depression is moving west at 10 kph.

No tropical cyclone wind signal has been raised yet.

“Perla” is not forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm and may even weaken into an LPA while still inside the country’s jurisdiction.

Northeasterly surface windflow is currently affecting Batanes and Cagayan. Residents of these areas may experience cloudy skies with light rains.

Meanwhile, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to intertropical convergence zone.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

