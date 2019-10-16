Robredo's satisfaction rating back to ‘good’

MANILA, Philippines — The net satisfaction rating of Vice President Robredo went up in the third quarter of 2019, a Social Weather Stations survey suggests.

Results of the poll conducted from September 27 to 30 showed Robredo’s net satisfaction rating improved to +33 or “good” in September from +28 or “moderate” in June.

This, after 56% of the 1,800 respondents said they are satisfied with the performance of the vice president, while 23% are dissatisfied.

The polling firm said the five-point rise was due to increases in all areas, especially in Mindanao where her net satisfaction rating rose from “moderate” +15 in June to “good” +28.

Her net satisfaction rating, meanwhile, stayed “good” in Visayas (+46) and Balance Luzon (+34) and remained “moderate” in Metro Manila (+15).

Robredo’s net satisfaction rating rose from “good” +42 to “very good” +51 among class E, from “moderate” +25 to “good” +31 among class D. It, however, went down from “moderate” +28 to “neutral” +6 among class ABC.

Separate survey from Pulse Asia released early this week showed that Robredo’s approval rating dropped to 50% in September from 55% in June. Her trust rating also fell to 46% in the third quarter from 53%.

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, deferred the ruling on former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos’ electoral protest against Robredo. The tribunal, however, ordered both camps of Robredo and Marcos to comment on the issues surrounding the protest.

Sotto stays in ‘very good’ territory

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III maintained his “very good” net satisfaction rating. His score was slightly up from +60 in June to +61 in September.

Seventy-two percent expressed satisfaction with Sotto’s performance as the leader of the upper chamber, while only 11% said they are dissatisfied.

The net satisfaction rating of outgoing Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin remained “moderate” in September at +16. In June, he obtained +13.

Bersamin will retire on October 18.

Meanwhile, the first net satisfaction rating of House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig) was a “good” +49.

Sixty-four percent expressed satisfaction with the performance of Cayetano, while only 14% expressed dissatisfaction.

He was installed as House speaker last July and would only serve for 15 months under a power-sharing agreement with Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque).

The survey has sampling error margins of ±2.3% for national percentages, ±4% each for Balance Luzon and Mindanao, and ±6% each for Metro Manila and the Visayas.