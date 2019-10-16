LPA east of Philippines becomes Tropical Depression Perla

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility has developed into a tropical depression Wednesday morning but it is not seen to affect any part of the country until Thursday.

The LPA intensified into a tropical depression at 8 a.m., according to state weather bureau PAGASA. It was given a local name “Perla”—the 16th tropical cyclone this year.

“Perla” was last spotted 1,190 kilometers east of Baler or 1,120 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora. It is moving west-northwest at 20 km per hour.

The tropical depression packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Weather specialist Chris Perez said “Perla” would not yet affect any part of the Philippines on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday evening or Saturday morning, it is expected to bring adverse conditions over Batanes, Cagayan and Apayao. No tropical cyclone wind signal has been raised yet.

“Perla” is not also forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm and may even weaken into an LPA while still inside the country’s jurisdiction.

Fisherfolk and those with small sea vessels are alerted against moderate to rough sea conditions over the eastern seaboards of northern Luzon due to potentially rough sea conditions associated with the northeasterly surface windflow.

Forecast positions

Thursday morning: 830 km east of Aparri, Cagayan

Friday morning: 560 km east of Calayan, Cagayan

Saturday morning: 320 km east of Calayan, Cagayan

