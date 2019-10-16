EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“Perla” was last spotted 1,190 kilometers east of Baler or 1,120 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora. It is moving west northwest at 20 km per hour.
RAMBB
LPA east of Philippines becomes Tropical Depression Perla
(Philstar.com) - October 16, 2019 - 12:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility has developed into a tropical depression Wednesday morning but it is not seen to affect any part of the country until Thursday.

The LPA intensified into a tropical depression at 8 a.m., according to state weather bureau PAGASA. It was given a local name “Perla”—the 16th tropical cyclone this year.

“Perla” was last spotted 1,190 kilometers east of Baler or 1,120 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora. It is moving west-northwest at 20 km per hour.

The tropical depression packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Weather specialist Chris Perez said “Perla” would not yet affect any part of the Philippines on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday evening or Saturday morning, it is expected to bring adverse conditions over Batanes, Cagayan and Apayao. No tropical cyclone wind signal has been raised yet.

“Perla” is not also forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm and may even weaken into an LPA while still inside the country’s jurisdiction.

Fisherfolk and those with small sea vessels are alerted against moderate to rough sea conditions over the eastern seaboards of northern Luzon due to potentially rough sea conditions associated with the northeasterly surface windflow.

Forecast positions

  • Thursday morning: 830 km east of Aparri, Cagayan
  • Friday morning: 560 km east of Calayan, Cagayan
  • Saturday morning: 320 km east of Calayan, Cagayan

Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNOC-EC head fired over Russia oil deal
By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
Philippine National Oil Co.-Exploration Corp. president and CEO Pedro Aquino was asked to resign by President Duterte, a government...
Headlines
Robredo: How many victories do I need?
By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
With another delay in the Supreme Court's ruling on an electoral protest against her, Vice President Leni Robredo could only...
Headlines
7 PMA cadets face court martial over hazing death
By Jaime Laude | 14 hours ago
The seven cadets of the Philippine Military Academy indicted for the fatal hazing of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio will...
Headlines
Magalong urges ‘ninja cops’ to bare all
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong yesterday urged the 13 “ninja cops” implicated in an anomalous drug raid in...
Headlines
Albayalde not forced to resign – Año
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde was not forced to resign as Philippine National Police chief due to allegations he was a protector...
Headlines
Latest
17 minutes ago
US Coast Guard ship in Palawan for joint maritime drills
17 minutes ago
The Philippine, US and Japanese navies earlier launched maritime training activity "Sama Sama" to promote regional security...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Macalintal: Marcos bid to examine 3 new provinces an expedition to 'fish for evidence'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Marcos camp's request to scrutinize new provinces shows they lost in the pilot ones, Vice President Robredo's lawyer...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Locsin calls for DreamWorks boycott over 9-dash line scene in 'Abominable'
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"For me call a universal boycott of all [DreamWorks] productions from here on."
Headlines
2 hours ago
Bong Go second poorest among senators
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go, one of the biggest spenders in the 2019 Senate race, is among the poorest senators in the 18th Congress.
Headlines
4 hours ago
PAGASA monitoring potential tropical cyclone
4 hours ago
Weather forecasters are monitoring a low pressure area east of the Philippines, which may strengthen into a tropical cyclone...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with