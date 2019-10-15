EXPLAINERS
Protesters attend a rally in Hong Kong on Oct. 14, 2019, calling on US politicians to pass a bill that could alter Washington's relationship with the trading hub. Strife-torn Hong Kong is sliding towards becoming a police state, US senator Josh Hawley warned on October 14, as the financial hub braces for a rally calling on Washington to punish China over sliding freedoms.
AFP/Anthony Wallace
DOLE cautions Filipinos in Hong Kong to avoid protest sites
(Philstar.com) - October 15, 2019 - 3:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — As anti-government protests paralyze public transit and businesses in Hong Kong, the Department of Labor and Employment cautioned Filipino workers in the financial hub to stay away from areas of protests.

Following reports of protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III appealed to OFWs to be careful and remain vigilant.

"Muli naming pinaaalalahanan ang lahat ng OFW sa Hong Kong na maging maingat at manatili lamang sa loob ng kanilang tirahan at trabaho at lumayo sa mga lugar kung saan naganap ang kilos-protesta," Bello said in a statement.

(We again remind all OFWs in Hong Kong to be careful and stay inside their homes and workplaces and to stay away from areas where the protests are held.)

The DOLE also reminded Filipino workers in Hong Kong to avoid wearing black or white while in public places to avoid being suspected as one of the protesters.

In August, Filipino worker was arrested in Mong Kok, Hong Kong for allegedly joining the protest.

He was wearing black shirt when he was arrested but he was not a part of the movement for democratic reforms.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has released a schedule of upcoming protests in the financial hub:

October 16: Resumption of Legislative Council
October 20: The Riverpark Tai Wai to Shatin
October 21: Yuen Long MTR Station
October 26: Tamar Park Admiralty
October 31: Prince Edward MTR Station

— Patricia Lourdes Viray

