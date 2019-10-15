DOLE cautions Filipinos in Hong Kong to avoid protest sites

MANILA, Philippines — As anti-government protests paralyze public transit and businesses in Hong Kong, the Department of Labor and Employment cautioned Filipino workers in the financial hub to stay away from areas of protests.
Following reports of protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III appealed to OFWs to be careful and remain vigilant.
"Muli naming
The DOLE also reminded Filipino workers in Hong Kong to avoid wearing black or white while in public places to avoid being suspected as one
In August,
He was wearing
The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has released a schedule of upcoming protests in the financial hub:
October 16: Resumption of Legislative Council
October 20: The
October 21: Yuen Long MTR Station
October 26: Tamar Park Admiralty
October 31: Prince Edward MTR Station
— Patricia Lourdes Viray
