3 other 'maltreated' PMA cadets recovering 'very well'

MANILA, Philippines — The three other cadets from the Philippine Military Academy who have been possibly "maltreated" are now recovering.

PMA Commandant of Cadets Romeo Brawner said he recently visited the cadets confined at the V. Luna Medical Center in Quezon City.

"I looked at their condition and I'm happy to note that they are now recovering very well," Brawner told CNN Philippines' "The Source " Tuesday morning.

Brawner admitted that the number of PMA cadets sent to the hospital "varies every day."

"In fact, the other cadets who have been really sick can now stand. They're laughing and we were joking around yesterday," he said.

The PMA official said the cadets who have been hospitalized are willing to go back to the PMA in Baguio City.

The three other PMA cadets were confined in the hospital after the death of Darwin Dormitorio , a fourth class cadet who died of hazing.

AFP spokesperson Edgard Arevalo earlier said two fourth class cadets were admitted to a military hospital last month. Both of them complained of abdominal pains.

Meanwhile, the seven cadets linked to the death of Dormitorio are detained at the PMA stockade and are facing administrative charges. The two tactical officers and three doctors also involved in the death of Dormitorio have been reassigned to the AFP general headquarters.

According to Brawner, the seven cadets involved in the killing of Dormitorio appeared remorseful when he visited them.

"You could see the sadness in their eyes, the regret because of course they really didn't want anyone to die. Hindi naman nila talaga intensyon ' yun na may patayin na tao but it happened so they're remorseful," Brawner said.

A general court marshal will be formed for the trial of the administrative case of the seven cadets, who will be charged with conduct unbecoming of an officer.