EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong tells senators that Albayalde is lying about the ninja cops.
Geremy Pintolo
Albayalde lost PNP personnel's confidence, Magalong says
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2019 - 3:51pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, now on "non-duty" leave while waiting to retire from the Philippine National Police, stepped down early because his officers had been avoiding him, according to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

Magalong, former director of the police Criminal Investgation and Detection Group and who has accused Albayalde of trying to interfere in an investigation into 13 former subordinates, said "police officers and even rank-and-file policemen at Camp Crame had been avoiding and evading" the national police chief. 

RELATED: Albayalde taps top lawyer

Magalong, who testified at the Senate that Albayalde has links to so-called "ninja cops" who resell seized drugs, said the top cop had "no choice" but to step away from his post.

"How can you lead when your subordinates do not trust you?"  the former CIDG director said, claiming Albayalde had lost the confidence of his subordinates.

"In essence, he lost the moral high ground to lead."

At the Monday flag-raising ceremony at Camp Crame on Monday, Albayalde announced that "after careful thought and deliberation, I have come to the decision to relinquish my post as chief PNP effective today and go on a non-duty status."

He said Interior and Local Government chief Eduardo Año accepted his decision and forwarded his letter of intent to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Magalong added said the PNP can now more effectively pursue its transformation program under new leadership.

Magalong, a member of PMA class of 1982, is reportedly rooting for Police Maj. Gen. Pancratius Cascolan, who is from Baguio and is a member of PMA class of 1989,  though he has also reportedly endorsed Major Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, a member of PMA class of 1987 and now newly-designated chief of directorial staff.

RELATED: Albayalde may face ‘very, very strong case’ — Gordon

BAGUIO CITY BENJAMIN MAGALONG OSCAR ALBAYALDE PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Albayalde steps down as PNP chief amid 'ninja cops' issue
7 hours ago
General Oscar Albayalde stepped down as PNP chief as he battles allegations of coddling cops involved in drug recycling.
Headlines
Albayalde goes on ‘non-duty’ leave
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Embattled Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde has opted to go on “non-duty status” effective...
Headlines
Speakership term sharing may be scuttled — House leaders
By Jess Diaz | 1 day ago
The term-sharing arrangement between Reps. Alan Peter Cayetano of Taguig-Pateros and Lord Allan Velasco of Marinduque for...
Headlines
‘POGO workers going TNT’
By Jess Diaz | 17 hours ago
A party-list lawmaker yesterday urged the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to take steps in preventing thousands of Chinese...
Headlines
Chief Justice Bersamin: 'No regrets' in SC stint
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Chief Justice Bersamin has been with the SC for over a decade and has spent his last year at the high court as chief mag...
Headlines
Latest
22 minutes ago
Vietnam pulls movie depicting China's nine-dash line map
22 minutes ago
Vietnam has pulled out animated DreamWorks film "Abominable" for depicting China's expansive claims in the South China S...
Headlines
50 minutes ago
Albayalde's 'non-duty status' won't clear him of liability — senators
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 50 minutes ago
The decision of Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde to step down as head of the Philippine National Police will not spare him from...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Robredo ready to help solve transport crisis
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo is always ready to help the government solve the transport crisis, her spokesperson said.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Robredo lawyers emphasize PET rules in new pleading
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
“Without any evidence, no matter how loud the cry of cheating may be, this election protest must be dismissed,”...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Bill seeks to hike hazard pay of Armed Forces personnel in conflict areas
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao filed a bill seeking to increase the monthly hazard pay of military personnel assigned in conflict a...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with