Albayalde lost PNP personnel's confidence, Magalong says

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, now on "non-duty" leave while waiting to retire from the Philippine National Police, stepped down early because his officers had been avoiding him, according to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

Magalong, former director of the police Criminal Investgation and Detection Group and who has accused Albayalde of trying to interfere in an investigation into 13 former subordinates, said "police officers and even rank-and-file policemen at Camp Crame had been avoiding and evading" the national police chief.

Magalong, who testified at the Senate that Albayalde has links to so-called "ninja cops" who resell seized drugs, said the top cop had "no choice" but to step away from his post.

"How can you lead when your subordinates do not trust you?" the former CIDG director said, claiming Albayalde had lost the confidence of his subordinates.

"In essence, he lost the moral high ground to lead."

At the Monday flag-raising ceremony at Camp Crame on Monday, Albayalde announced that "after careful thought and deliberation, I have come to the decision to relinquish my post as chief PNP effective today and go on a non-duty status."

He said Interior and Local Government chief Eduardo Año accepted his decision and forwarded his letter of intent to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Magalong added said the PNP can now more effectively pursue its transformation program under new leadership.

Magalong, a member of PMA class of 1982, is reportedly rooting for Police Maj. Gen. Pancratius Cascolan, who is from Baguio and is a member of PMA class of 1989, though he has also reportedly endorsed Major Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, a member of PMA class of 1987 and now newly-designated chief of directorial staff.

