EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vice President Leni Robredo had called on the administration to fix the mass transport system in Metro Manila.
OVP/Released
Robredo ready to help solve transport crisis
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2019 - 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo is always ready to help the government in solving the transport crisis in Metro Manila, her spokesperson said.

The vice president earlier slammed presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo for downplaying the traffic situation in Metro Manila.

Robredo said the Duterte administration should admit the existence of the crisis to solve it.

In response to this, Panelo urged his critics, including Robredo, to send proposals to ease the transport crisis in the metropolis.

Vice presidential spokesperson Barry Gutierrez welcomed Panelo's acknowledgment of the traffic crisis that needs to be solved.

"Handa laging tumulong si VP (Robredo). Dati pa siya naghahain ng solusyon sa mga isyung pahirap sa Pinoy," Gutierrez said.

(Vice President Robredo has always been ready to help. She has long been proposing solutions to problems of the Filipino people.)

In her radio show last Sunday, Robredo noted that Panelo only experienced the traffic crisis for one day while ordinary Filipinos experience it every day.

"'Yung nakakalungkot lang 'pag public official 'yung nagsasabing walang krisis. Kasi 'pag sinabi mong walang krisis, wala ka talagang gagawin, kasi para sa 'yo walang problema. Para sa atin, 'yung pinakaunang paraan para may gawin, 'yung pagtanggap na talagang malaki 'yung problema," Robredo said.

(It is disappointing when public officials say there is no crisis. Because when you say there is no crisis, you will do nothing because, for you, there is no problem. For us, the first step in solving the issue is accepting that there is a big problem.)

Panelo commuted to Malacañan last Friday after being challenged by militant groups following his remarks that there is no transport crisis in Metro Manila.

The Malacañang spokesman took almost four hours from his home in Marikina to work after riding four jeepneys and hitching a ride on a civilian motorcycle.

LENI ROBREDO SALVADOR PANELO TRANSPORATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Albayalde steps down as PNP chief amid 'ninja cops' issue
7 hours ago
General Oscar Albayalde stepped down as PNP chief as he battles allegations of coddling cops involved in drug recycling.
Headlines
Albayalde goes on ‘non-duty’ leave
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Embattled Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde has opted to go on “non-duty status” effective...
Headlines
Speakership term sharing may be scuttled — House leaders
By Jess Diaz | 1 day ago
The term-sharing arrangement between Reps. Alan Peter Cayetano of Taguig-Pateros and Lord Allan Velasco of Marinduque for...
Headlines
‘POGO workers going TNT’
By Jess Diaz | 17 hours ago
A party-list lawmaker yesterday urged the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to take steps in preventing thousands of Chinese...
Headlines
Chief Justice Bersamin: 'No regrets' in SC stint
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Chief Justice Bersamin has been with the SC for over a decade and has spent his last year at the high court as chief mag...
Headlines
Latest
21 minutes ago
Vietnam pulls movie depicting China's nine-dash line map
21 minutes ago
Vietnam has pulled out animated DreamWorks film "Abominable" for depicting China's expansive claims in the South China S...
Headlines
49 minutes ago
Albayalde's 'non-duty status' won't clear him of liability — senators
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 49 minutes ago
The decision of Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde to step down as head of the Philippine National Police will not spare him from...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Albayalde lost PNP personnel's confidence, Magalong says
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, now on "non-duty" leave while waiting to retire from the Philippine National Police, stepped...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Robredo lawyers emphasize PET rules in new pleading
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
“Without any evidence, no matter how loud the cry of cheating may be, this election protest must be dismissed,”...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Bill seeks to hike hazard pay of Armed Forces personnel in conflict areas
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao filed a bill seeking to increase the monthly hazard pay of military personnel assigned in conflict a...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with