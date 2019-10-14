Robredo ready to help solve transport crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo is always ready to help the government in solving the transport crisis in Metro Manila, her spokesperson said.

The vice president earlier slammed presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo for downplaying the traffic situation in Metro Manila.

Robredo said the Duterte administration should admit the existence of the crisis to solve it.

In response to this, Panelo urged his critics, including Robredo, to send proposals to ease the transport crisis in the metropolis.

Vice presidential spokesperson Barry Gutierrez welcomed Panelo's acknowledgment of the traffic crisis that needs to be solved .

"Handa laging tumulong si VP (Robredo). Dati pa siya naghahain ng solusyon sa mga isyung pahirap sa Pinoy," Gutierrez said.

(Vice President Robredo has always been ready to help. She has long been proposing solutions to problems of the Filipino people.)

In her radio show last Sunday, Robredo noted that Panelo only experienced the traffic crisis for one day while ordinary Filipinos experience it every day.

"'Yung nakakalungkot lang 'pag public official 'yung nagsasabing walang krisis. Kasi 'pag sinabi mong walang krisis, wala ka talagang gagawin, kasi para sa 'yo walang problema. Para sa atin, 'yung pinakaunang paraan para may gawin, 'yung pagtanggap na talagang malaki 'yung problema," Robredo said.

(It is disappointing when public officials say there is no crisis. Because when you say there is no crisis, you will do nothing because, for you, there is no problem. For us, the first step in solving the issue is accepting that there is a big problem.)

Panelo commuted to Malacañan last Friday after being challenged by militant groups following his remarks that there is no transport crisis in Metro Manila.