EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Oscar Albayalde
A Senate hearing last week focused on a questionable drug raid conducted in Mexico, Pampanga on Nov. 29, 2013 involving Albayalde’s subordinates, who were accused of recycling some 160 kilos of shabu. Albayalde was provincial police director of Pampanga at the time.
The STAR/Boy Santos, file
Albayalde may face ‘very, very strong case’ — Gordon
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 12, 2019 - 5:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — A “very, very strong case” may be filed against Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, chief of the Philippine National Police, for allegedly intervening in the case of “ninja cops”, or police officers recycling confiscated narcotics, Sen. Richard Gordon said Saturday.

A Senate hearing last week focused on a questionable drug raid conducted in Mexico, Pampanga on Nov. 29, 2013 involving Albayalde’s subordinates, who were accused of recycling some 160 kilograms of shabu. Albayalde was provincial police director of Pampanga at the time.

At a press conference, Gordon said the recent allegations against the country’s top cop “can build a very, very strong case criminally and administratively.”

“We have enough to get Albayalde,” Gordon, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, said.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, former director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, had claimed that Albayalde’s men were not dismissed as they should have been.

In a separate testimony earlier this week, retired police general Rudy Lacadin — who conducted a probe into the irregular Pampanga raid — recounted a telephone conversation between him and Albayalde, wherein the latter claimed receiving some of the money from the reselling of drugs.

Albayalde had denied the allegations and said he was considering filing charges against his accusers Magalong and Lacadin.

Albayalde cites power struggle in PNP

The PNP chief said efforts to destroy him are part of the internal power struggle within the police force to prevent him from recommending to the president his choice of successor.

In the same press briefing Saturday, Gordon said authorities can still go after Albayalde even if he decides to retire early amid the scandal.

Albayalde is set to retire on November 8.

“We have to lay the standard. I don’t care if you’re retiring. In the first place, that’s wishful thinking,” Gordon said.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said he was told that the nation’s top cop will finish his term, adding that Albayalde had proposed an early turnover of command on October 29 before President Rodrigo Duterte leaves to attend a regional summit. — with a report from The STAR/Christina Mendez

NINJA COPS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Albayalde taps top lawyer
By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde is tapping the services of one of the country’s most prominent...
Headlines
Filipina enslaved for 65 years in US wants to go home, find estranged family
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 days ago
Fedelina Lugasan, 82, wants to go home to the Philippines after being freed from from a 65-year abusive employment in the...
Headlines
Duterte considering 3 bets for top PNP post
By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
President Duterte will choose from a shortlist of three police generals to replace Philippine National Police (PNP) chief...
Headlines
SSS raises loanable amount for pensioners
By Mary Grace Padin | 19 hours ago
More than 1.5 million pensioners of the Social Security System may now borrow up to P200,000 from the state pension fund under...
Headlines
China ignores Duterte's drug war as Philippines softens stand on South China Sea — report
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 days ago
"The Chinese government, which Mr. Duterte has embraced warmly, has been willing to ignore the war on drugs..."
Headlines
Latest
7 hours ago
Panelo's ‘commute challenge’ revives proposal for officials to take public transportation
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
After presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo accepted critics’ challenge for him to commute from home to Malacañan,...
Headlines
9 hours ago
LIST: Canceled flights as Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan
9 hours ago
Manila airport authorities announced Saturday that some flights to Japan have been canceled as a powerful typhoon barrels...
Headlines
19 hours ago
IED blast rocks Bilibid
By Non Alquitran | 19 hours ago
An explosion rocked the New Bilibid Prison while corrections personnel were conducting clearing operations at the NBP compound...
Headlines
19 hours ago
After long commute, Panelo insists no transport crisis
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
He started his rush hour commute at 5:15 a.m., taking a roundabout route from Quezon City to Marikina and then on to Man...
Headlines
19 hours ago
ASF prompts more meat imports
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The Philippines is set to buy more pork and chicken from the global market as African swine fever reduces local supply amid...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with