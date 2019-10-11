Metro Manila cities except Taguig scored medium to high compliance after 60-day road clearing

MANILA, Philippines — All local government units in Metro Manila received either a medium or high compliance rating in the campaign to clear public roads, except for Taguig City.

Despite having received a low compliance rating, Taguig City did not fail to comply along with the 16 other cities in the capital region. with the Department of Interior and Local Government's 60-day road clearing deadline

The road clearing efforts were in line with President Rodrigo Duterte's directive pronounced in his fourth State of the Nation Address in July to eliminate road obstructions and reclaim spaces for the public.

The DILG then released Memorandum Circular 2019-121 ordering local government heads 60 days to clear public roads used for commercial reasons or blocked by illegal structures and construction.

Taguig City issued an executive order to intensify their road clearing efforts, Mayor Lino Cayetano said in a July release.

“As it is, Taguig is already a pedestrian-centered city, but we want to make it even more so. We want to make Taguig an even more walkable city,” Cayetano said.

DILG's assessment of Metro Manila cities' compliance to road clearing campaign after 60-day period Local government unit Compliance Manila High Caloocan High Las Piñas High Makati High Malabon High Mandaluyong High Marikina High Muntinlupa Medium Navotas High Parañaque High Pasay High Pasig Medium Quezon City Medium San Juan High Taguig Low Valenzuela High Pateros High

Among the road obstructions were illegally parked vehicles, street vendors, business establishments occupying road portions and illegal public transport terminals.