Taguig City clearing operations
This photo taken by the Taguig PIO shows a clearing operations team dismantling a stall obstructing a road. Taguig City is the only city in Metro Manila who did not receive a medium or high compliance rating, according to the DILG's assessment and validation ratings list dated Oct. 8, 2019.
Metro Manila cities except Taguig scored medium to high compliance after 60-day road clearing
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 11, 2019 - 8:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — All local government units in Metro Manila received either a medium or high compliance rating in the campaign to clear public roads, except for Taguig City.

Despite having received a low compliance rating, Taguig City did not fail to comply along with the 16 other cities in the capital region. with the Department of Interior and Local Government's 60-day road clearing deadline

The road clearing efforts were in line with President Rodrigo Duterte's directive pronounced in his fourth State of the Nation Address in July to eliminate road obstructions and reclaim spaces for the public.

The DILG then released Memorandum Circular 2019-121 ordering local government heads 60 days to clear public roads used for commercial reasons or blocked by illegal structures and construction.

Taguig City issued an executive order to intensify their road clearing efforts, Mayor Lino Cayetano said in a July release. 

“As it is, Taguig is already a pedestrian-centered city, but we want to make it even more so. We want to make Taguig an even more walkable city,” Cayetano said.

DILG's assessment of Metro Manila cities' compliance to road clearing campaign after 60-day period
Local government unit Compliance
Manila High
Caloocan High
Las Piñas High
Makati High
Malabon High
Mandaluyong High
Marikina High
Muntinlupa Medium
Navotas High
Parañaque High
Pasay High
Pasig Medium
Quezon City Medium
San Juan High
Taguig Low
Valenzuela High
Pateros High

 

Among the road obstructions were illegally parked vehicles, street vendors, business establishments occupying road portions and illegal public transport terminals.

