‘Reach out,’ WHO director says on mental health awareness week

MANILA, Philippines — As part of the World Health Organization's “40 seconds of action” suicide prevention campaign, the global organization's director general, doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a video uploaded Wednesday that there is hope in finding support from one another.

“If you are worried about someone, reach out and offer your support. Encourage them to seek help,” he said.

“Offer to go with them to an appointment, let them know you care.”

October 10 is World Mental Health Day, while the second week of October (6 to 12 this year) is National Mental Health Week.

One person dies by suicide every 40 seconds, amounting to around 800,000 deaths annually. For each suicide, there are more than 20 attempts.

More people die from suicide than war and homicide combined.

“Suicide can affect anyone, anywhere, young and old from all walks of life. If you're struggling and wondering how you can go on, talk to someone you trust and ask for help,” Ghebreyesus said.

Suicide is the leading cause of death among 15 to 29 year-olds. As much as 79% of global cases occur and low- and middle-income countries.

The most identified risk factor in the general population is a prior attempt. The link between suicide and mental disorders like depression is identified in high-income countries, however, suicide can also be triggered by a wide range of factors, according to WHO.

“Many suicides happen impulsively in moments of crisis with a breakdown in the ability to deal with life stresses, such as financial problems, relationship break-up or chronic pain and illness,” WHO said.

Additional factors strongly associated with suicidal behavior include experiencing conflict, disaster, violence, abuse, loss and a sense of isolation.

WHO also said suicide is prevalent among vulnerable groups subject to discrimination, such as refugees and migrants, indigenous peoples, the LGBT+ community and prisoners.

“However hard things get, there is hope,” the WHO director general said.

Suicide is a serious public health problem that can be prevented with "timely, evidence-based and often low-cost interventions," according to WHO.

Effective preventive measures include restricting access to means of suicide, school-based interventions, training of health workers in early identification and treatment, follow-up care and community support, and responsible media reporting.

WHO also said on its website that in order to demonstrate an effective response to the complex issue, countries would need to have a comprehensive multisectoral suicide prevention strategy.

This means the involvement of sectors like health, education, labor, agriculture, business, justice, law, defense, politics and the media.

Ghebreyesus said that every loss is a tragedy and we can prevent future cases by intervening today.

“You can find joy in life again,” he said.

“Never give up, never ever give up.”