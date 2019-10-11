EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
As part of the World Health Organization's “40 seconds of action” suicide prevention campaign, the global organization's director general, doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Oct. 9, 2019 that there is hope in finding support from one another.
Screen grab, World Health Organization/YouTube
‘Reach out,’ WHO director says on mental health awareness week
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 11, 2019 - 4:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — As part of the World Health Organization's “40 seconds of action” suicide prevention campaign, the global organization's director general, doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a video uploaded Wednesday that there is hope in finding support from one another.

“If you are worried about someone, reach out and offer your support. Encourage them to seek help,” he said.

“Offer to go with them to an appointment, let them know you care.”

October 10 is World Mental Health Day, while the second week of October (6 to 12 this year) is National Mental Health Week.

One person dies by suicide every 40 seconds, amounting to around 800,000 deaths annually. For each suicide, there are more than 20 attempts.

More people die from suicide than war and homicide combined. 

“Suicide can affect anyone, anywhere, young and old from all walks of life. If you're struggling and wondering how you can go on, talk to someone you trust and ask for help,” Ghebreyesus said.

Suicide is the leading cause of death among 15 to 29 year-olds. As much as 79% of global cases occur and low- and middle-income countries.

The most identified risk factor in the general population is a prior attempt. The link between suicide and mental disorders like depression is identified in high-income countries, however, suicide can also be triggered by a wide range of factors, according to WHO.

“Many suicides happen impulsively in moments of crisis with a breakdown in the ability to deal with life stresses, such as financial problems, relationship break-up or chronic pain and illness,” WHO said.

Additional factors strongly associated with suicidal behavior include experiencing conflict, disaster, violence, abuse, loss and a sense of isolation.

WHO also said suicide is prevalent among vulnerable groups subject to discrimination, such as refugees and migrants, indigenous peoples, the LGBT+ community and prisoners.

“However hard things get, there is hope,” the WHO director general said.

Suicide is a serious public health problem that can be prevented with "timely, evidence-based and often low-cost interventions," according to WHO.

Effective preventive measures include restricting access to means of suicide, school-based interventions, training of health workers in early identification and treatment, follow-up care and community support, and responsible media reporting.

WHO also said on its website that in order to demonstrate an effective response to the complex issue, countries would need to have a comprehensive multisectoral suicide prevention strategy.

This means the involvement of sectors like health, education, labor, agriculture, business, justice, law, defense, politics and the media.

Ghebreyesus said that every loss is a tragedy and we can prevent future cases by intervening today.

“You can find joy in life again,” he said. 

“Never give up, never ever give up.”

MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEM MENTAL HEALTH WEEK MENTAL ILLNESS SUICIDE PREVENTION WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO)
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipina enslaved for 65 years in US wants to go home, find estranged family
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
Fedelina Lugasan, 82, wants to go home to the Philippines after being freed from from a 65-year abusive employment in the...
Headlines
Huge saltwater croc kills fisherman in latest attack in Palawan
8 hours ago
A huge saltwater crocodile killed a Philippines fisherman after snatching him from his boat, local authorities said Thursday,...
Headlines
Albayalde eyes suit vs drug trade accusers
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Fed up with allegations linking him to the “ninja cops” who sell seized illegal drugs, Philippine National Police...
Headlines
DOJ summons 13 ‘ninja cops’
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Department of Justice has ordered 13 so-called “ninja cops” to attend the reinvestigation of their drug case...
Headlines
Eleazar named PNP chief of directorial staff
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
National Capital Region Police Office chief Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, one of the top contenders to be the country’s...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
JBC lists 9 names for Carpio's SC justice seat
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will pick his 12th appointee to the SC from the list.
Headlines
3 hours ago
Filipinos in Japan cautioned to be careful as Typhoon Hagibis nears
3 hours ago
The DFA advised Filipinos in Japan to be cautious as Typhoon Hagibis is expected to hit the country this weekend.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Manila Water denies impending 780% rate hike
5 hours ago
Water concessionaire Manila Water clarified that it would not impose a 780% increase in water rates.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Leonen: Next chief justice should have 'consultative' personality
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said being the chief justice entails "a lot of listening."
Headlines
17 hours ago
Highest ranking cadet resigns over PMA hazing death
By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
The baron of Philippine Military Academy “Masidlawin” class of 2020, Cadet 1st Class Ram Michael Navarro, has...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with